100 years ago

June 26, 1921

• As the result of an arrangement made yesterday, the city's entire debt, represented by $1,075,000 in warrants, will fall due on March 25th of next year. Then, unless some other method is devised, the city will be obliged to allow the warrant holders to secure judgement in Federal Court, and a special tax will have to be levied to retire the warrants. R. C. Helbron, local bond broker, representing P. W. Chapman and Company of Chicago, yesterday notified the Board of Public Affairs and Council that the Chicago company would accept the city's offer to pay 7 per cent interest for renewal of the $750,000 in warrants that will fall due next month.

50 years ago

June 26, 1971

• The Little Rock School Board unveiled two alternate desegregation plans for grades six through 12 Friday and will offer both to federal District Court Monday -- along with the strong recommendation that Judge J. Smith Henley not require racial balancing of Dunbar Junior High School, because of the $100,000-plus cost. The Board voted simply to submit the plans, while continuing to advocate the original 5-3-2-2 plan submitted earlier, which would have left Dunbar predominantly black -- the main feature objected to by the judge.

25 years ago

June 26, 1996

GREERS FERRY -- In some towns in Faulkner County, rationing drinking water is as much a part of summer as hot temperatures and humidity. But officials in those towns have reason to believe this summer will be different. A new $30 million water district is scheduled to be operating in the next three weeks, pumping more than 3 million gallons of treated water per day from Greers Ferry Lake to much of Faulkner County and part of Cleburne County. The Faulkner-Cleburne Water District, in the making for a decade, will begin serving more than 10,000 households by July 15, said Greg Smith, manager of Community Water Systems, the organization that is handling the project.

10 years ago

June 26, 2011

• New state guidelines on bus benches and shelters will leave some Arkansans standing in the heat as they wait for a ride. The state Highway Commission adopted a policy in mid-April that prohibits busstop benches and shelters on state and U.S. highway rights of way from having advertisements. The policy also requires transit systems to attain a permit before installing a bench or shelter. Advertising on highway rights of way has increased during the past few years, and the commission wanted to take "better control of the issue," said Randy Ort, a spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.