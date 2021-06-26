Panel doesn't back police chief raise

Committee members were not in favor of a resolution sponsored by Mayor Shirley Washington to increase the chief of police position salary from the maximum compensation of $90,152 to $115,000 during a special-called Administrative Committee meeting Friday afternoon.

With over 30 participants in the meeting held via Zoom, one by one, council members stated why they were not in agreement with the proposal, which will now be sent to the full council with a "do not pass" recommendation. The council is scheduled to take up the matter during a special-called City Council meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Washington is requesting the budget change to accommodate a request from Robert Jones who has been offered the job of Pine Bluff police chief but has asked for $115,000, an amount that is over what is in the city's budget for the position. Jones is the current police chief in Kingsland, Ga.

"If we change the salary for one individual to a number that we knew would have initially attracted more applicants, even within the department, I don't think that is fair," said Council Member Joni Alexander, who had several objections to the proposal. "I think the amount of applications that we received was based off of the salary that we currently offered. If we're going to do this, why not do it before we do the application process?"

Alexander said she could tell, from the lack of people who applied within the Pine Bluff Police Department, the salary offered wasn't ideal for all that comes with being the chief of police.

Alexander's other issue was giving the police chief a 28% raise over the base pay, which is two pay grades above everyone else, including the mayor. Alexander said giving such a big bump in salary in an underpaid police department would cause problems.

"It needs to be a 28% raise across the board for the whole PD, and if it's not feasible to give a 28% raise across the board, then the chief's salary should still align with what we can do for the rest of the department because the shortage in our police department is not in upper management," Alexander said.

Washington responded that the current salary was too low, and while she agreed the salary should have been addressed before the application process, the urgency to do it now is needed to get a qualified police chief.

"What we found from the applications that we got, some of these sergeants and chiefs in many departments are making more than what our chief was making," said Washington, who also said she plans to give no less than a 5% raise across the board to the police department at the same time. "We have to raise the salary."

Washington had already been planning to raise city employee salaries for the 2022 budget but wanted to give the officers a raise at the same time the new chief came in to boost morale.

"To suggest we give the chief a 28% raise, and we gradually give the rest of the PD a 5% raise -- I just can't," Alexander said.

As far as the police chief making more than the mayor, Washington said she didn't have a problem with that at this time because raises will be addressed throughout the city in 2022, but Council Member Glen Brown Sr. did have a problem with it.

"You may be the mayor the next five to 10 years, but we are going to get another mayor somewhere, and if we allow the chief of police to make more than the mayor right now, we're setting the wrong precedent for the mayor," said Brown.

He also accused Washington of being "loose-handed" and "slanging" money.

"Do you know about a gold mine that we don't know about or is there some money we don't know about because I notice you do those kinds of things about money in positions in hiring people," Brown said.

Council Member Ivan Whitfield also questioned where the funds would come from to support the raises, as he has been an advocate for police raises for years.

According to Washington, some of the money will come from the coronavirus relief packages or money the city has that is "above and beyond" what was budgeted for 2021.

"We do have a few dollars there; we could make that happen for 2021," said Washington, who said she always watches the budget. "We wouldn't be looking at a full year of that money --only for about five months."

Whitfield said he did not feel comfortable supporting the legislation that would be paid for by the coronavirus relief packages, considering it would not be a continuous stream of revenue but rather a one-time windfall of revenue.

"I don't have an issue with the 115, but the thing is if we are going to truly address public safety and crime in our city, the number one priority needs to be towards our police department," said Glen Brown Jr., who said he felt aggressive actions needed to be taken to get the police department officers up to a competitive pay scale.

"We're losing officers to neighboring towns and cities offering way more than what we are," said Brown Jr. "We need to address that issue first; then after that, we can look at other things. Right now, public safety and our police force should be our number one priority."

Brown Sr. said he felt differently and that when it came to the $115,000, the candidate had not proven himself.

"He hasn't shown anything," said Brown Sr. "We're stretching our dollars to bring in someone that's unproven to us that we don't even know."

Brown Sr. also said he agreed with Alexander that if the position was promoted at $115,000 from the beginning, more applicants would have applied.

"It's not a good time to do 115 for a person that we don't know very much about," Brown Sr. said.

Alexander then questioned what qualifications justified the $115,000 salary request, which the mayor answered by saying the chief's position was underfunded now.

"This is an adjustment that needs to be made whether we are discussing bringing in Chief Jones or not," said Washington, adding she didn't know if Jones would be available for the position. "We may have to start all over with this search, but even if we have to start all over with this search, now is the time to increase this base salary for a new police chief to come in so if we re-advertise again, we will re-advertise at that higher salary."

Although the focus was on the police department, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said for a decade his department has had the same problems with low pay that the police department is having.

Washington said she can't give everyone a raise in 2021, but with crime being the city's greatest barrier to success, for right now, the city's emphasis is focused on crime.

"If bringing a new chief in and raising everybody's salary at the same time is something that we can look at, then I promote that," Washington said. "I promote that we raise the chief salary to 115, and we can look at where we can raise the base pay so that every single uniformed officer will get a raise."