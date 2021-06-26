Pea Ridge officer hurt on duty

PEA RIDGE -- A police officer was injured about noon Saturday after he was struck while on duty, Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

Hahn would not comment further on the officer's condition, injuries or details of the incident.

Two people who said they witnessed the incident, said a vehicle hit the officer and fled the scene. The witnesses asked not to be identified.

"Officer down!" was the Benton County Central Communications call when notifying the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department of an emergency at the White Oak Station on the northwest corner of Slack Street and North Curtis Avenue.

Police officers and emergency personnel from neighboring agencies quickly converged on the scene. Two police cars, one with front-end damage, sat parallel to the gas pumps.

Hahn said Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies will investigate the incident.

"We have had a situation that's being investigated. At this time, it's an ongoing investigation," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "Please keep the family and the department in your prayers."