Pea Ridge School District shares master plan

The Pea Ridge School District Master Facilities Plan was presented to the Pea Ridge School Board on Monday during the regular monthly School Board meeting and has been posted online for the public to view.

Public comment is welcomed.

The district, which covers 52.8 square miles, has a 48.7-millage rate. There are currently 286 employees with 157 certified, 113 classified and 16 administrative. The total student enrollment is 2,247. Student-to-teacher ratio is 15 students to one instructor. The average class size is 19 students.

Free and reduced lunch participants comprise 38% of the student body.

"That number will go down next year," superintendent Keith Martin said, adding that school officials need to encourage parents to fill out the form to receive categorical funding.

There are 14% of students in special education. Expenditures per student are $8,613.86.

"Last year we reconfigured," Martin said of grades assigned to each building. There are five academic buildings housing from two to three grades each with capacity for 700-750 students.

Projected enrollment, based on an average growth rate of 3.29%, estimates there being 3,006 students by 2031-2032 school year.

"We realize it may not be 3.29%," Martin said, but that has been the growth rate. "Right now we're set up to house about 3,200 kids K-12. Hopefully we are set up to handle the growth for about 10 years."

Current projects include completion of the new high school; the energy savings contract (Warm, Safe and Dry project), which includes new roofs on both the Intermediate School and Junior High School; paving the car rider line for the Primary School at a cost of $60,200; and replacing carpet in all buildings at a cost of $98,000.

"The first- and second-grade parents will be very thankful for that," Martin said. "I just went over that and it's pretty bumpy. We'll have that done before Aug. 16.

"They'll be able to come in off four-way stop, turn around by bus barn and never hit gravel again."

The future facilities plan includes:

• Paving at Intermediate School, summer of 2022-2023, $50,000;

• HVAC in indoor weight room, summer 2022-2023, $300,000;

• Baseball/softball complex, spring 2024-2025, $3 million;

• Football field turf/track, Spring 2027-2028, $1.25 million;

• Primary School addition, Fall 2028-2029, $1.5 million; and

• HVAC replacement program, begin summer 2022, $35,000.

According to the plan, one of the driveways at the Intermediate School serves as the entry and exit for prekindergarten as well service vehicles for trash services and custodial supply dropoff. The current road conditions need repair from potholes, Martin said.

In response to a question from president Jeff Neil, Martin said there may be a possibility of refurbishing the old kindergarten classrooms for prekindergarten.

Adding the air conditioning unit for the weight room would be funded by ESSER (federal relief funds). The weight room is used by boys and girls from seventh- through 12th-grades. According to Martin, adding HVAC will allow for a more safe environment with dealing with MRSA and other communicable diseases and decreasing the humidity will prevent rust and deterioration to equipment.

"This is for more than covid -- for MRSA, staff and all the microbials," Martin said, explaining that he realized that air conditioning the locker rooms was not enough.

"I know this is a big point of discussion within our community," Martin said, "the baseball and softball complex."

Martin said by saving revenue from student growth and being conservative with spending, the goal is to build in the 2024-2025 school year.

"It is much needed," he said. He also said he is contemplating changing the entrance and exit to the current fields for next year.

Building new baseball and softball fields would be more cost effective than repairing the current fields, which are outdated and in poor condition, according to school officials. The new fields, at a cost of $3 million are proposed to the north of the school administration building on Weston Street.

Replacing the turf on the football field is necessary for student safety in the spring of 2027-2028. The plan includes replacing the track with a hard surface -- a more traditional polyurethane track.

Based on growth projections, Martin said, when the numbers require it, an addition to the Primary School would provide four additional classrooms to each wing and would increase the building capacity to 900. That construction is proposed for the fall of 2028-2029 school year. He said he hoped to receiver partnership funds for that project.

School Board member Jenny Wood asked about additional bleachers at the high school football field.

"Will we add bleachers," Wood asked.

Martin said he is contemplating adding a separate bleacher section for the band which open up 25% for the public.

"What about the land on Hazelton?" Wood asked.

"This does not show a use for that yet. Realistically, land is very hard to come by in Pea Ridge now," Martin said, explaining that it would be a good site for a new school building. "Hazelton is being paved. That would probably be a site we'd go to first."

Wood said it was once contemplated for a baseball/softball complex. Martin said the site off Weston is a better site considering traffic.

Board member John Dye asked how many years would be involved when using partnership funding.

Martin said 36 months.

He said the plan is posted on the school's website with an option for the public to comment.