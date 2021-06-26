Practice with dad pays off for Ford

By the time Derrian Ford stepped to the foul line with 3.3 seconds remaining, he and his 17-under Next Page Force teammates already had erased a seven-point deficit in the closing two minutes and their showcase game against All-Arkansas Red stood at 68-68.

With a piece of cotton in his left nostril as a result from a blow to the face suffered moments before, Ford calmly made both free throws in the 70-68 victory. The scenario has his mind drifting home.

"Me and my dad, we end every workout with me on the foul line needing two free throws to win the game," Ford, a guard at Magnolia, said. "We used to say 0.3 seconds, but this time it was 3.3.

"I knew if I hit these two tonight we'd win the game. It was like just another workout. I put the whole gym out of my head and shot just like I was back in Magnolia."

Real Deal in the Rock began and the stars showed out Friday night, with Ford, North Little Rock's Kel'el Ware and Marion's Ryan Forrest leading with standout performances across six showcase games on Little Rock Southwest High School's main court. All together, 30 games across nine sites kicked off the tournament as it returned for the first time since 2019.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/626realdeal/]

Ford's 22-point effort stole the show in Next Page Force's first game together since May 31. He scored 14 points in the second half, countering a 13-point, 11-rebound effort from Ware -- All-Arkansas Red's 7-footer from North Little Rock.

Ware scored seven consecutive points on a step-back three-pointer and a pair of finishes at the rim over a 2:26 stretch in the opening period and tallied 11 first-half points to give All-Arkansas Red a 35-26 lead at the break. They led by as many as 11 in the second before Ford's heroics caught up to them.

"I knew that I had to score so we could win this game. I've got great teammates," Ford said. "People that find me. Everybody knows their role, and I'm just glad that I was able to finish."

The event began in the late as 17-under Old School Wings and Arkansas Athletes Outreach Flight met. Old School Wings' trio of Colby Garland, Carl Daughtery Jr. and Micah Hill powered the team from Little Rock to a 58-40 win.

Old School Wings opened cold from the field and trailed 9-0 before Garland's spinning lay-in broke the ice with 10:40 remaining in the first half. A series of transition baskets by Garland and Daughtery Jr., and back-to-back scores from Hill over the final minutes of the period, helped guide the team to a 25-22 halftime lead after the sluggish start.

"Our coach called a timeout and gave us a message," Garland, who plays with Ford at Magnolia, said. "I can't repeat it. But he told us something and we kicked it into gear. From there we just got it flowing."

Old School Wings began the second half with a 13-2 run and ran away to the 18-point win.

The ensuing game featured a pair of the state's best under-15 talents between Woodz Elite's Layne Taylor and Annor Boateng of the Arkansas Hawks. Taylor, the guard from Farmington, finished with seven points. Boateng, a 6-5 forward who plays for Little Rock Central, scored 20 points. But it was All Wright's team-high 13 points that fueled Woodz Elite to a 50-45 win.

The Arkansas Hawks led 21-18 at the half before Wright nailed a three and finished at the rim to score five in a row to begin the second half. He scored seven in the second period, and his final basket with 2:20 to play handed Woodz Elite a 42-37 lead.

"I attacked the basket," Wright said. "They were spreading us out a bit. Driving and getting to the hoop was really big for me. I had to play my part to help us win."

The scoring performance of the night belonged to Forrest, who scored 23 to lead 16-under Woodz Elite to its 67-56 win over Team Thad.

Forrest opened with an emphatic slam 59 seconds into the contest and scored 15 first-half points, closing the half with a windmill jam that put his team up 33-30 at the break.

"I got my team right," he said. "That got us going."

Forrest scored six consecutive points over 1:02 in the second half that gave Woodz Elite a 43-38 advantage with 9:45 to play. Team Thad drew level after Forrest was substituted out, but he returned to the floor and drained a pull-up three-pointer that sparked an 18-3 run that sealed the game.

"I had told coach to give me a quick break," Forrest said. "I knew they were going to make a good run and we'd have to hold up on the defensive end. Once we did that, we pulled away real quick."