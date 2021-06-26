Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service, and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and holds in-person services at that time. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8, contemporary at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will host its annual Social Justice Summer Lunch and Learn series with guest Dr. Steven Strode speaking about climate change from noon-12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations recommended, contact (501) 835-2201, Rev. Annie Lankford at (501) 920-2778 or pastorannie@nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, holds in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, and on Sunday afternoons makes the service available online for the rest of the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services (no registration, masks optional) at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; register at bit.ly/3uAROsY. The church livestreams a traditional worship service at 9 and a contemporary worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl and on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM. The church also airs a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on KATV. phumc.com or (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has a spoken Eucharist at 8 a.m., one with music and a children's chapel available at 10:30 and a contemplative one at 5 p.m. Sundays in person. The 10:30 a.m. Eucharist on Sundays will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. The nursery is open from 7:45-11:45 a.m. Sundays. Those interested in learning about the church can take a brief tour after the 10:30 a.m. service. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, livestreams its worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org, where the service is available during the week. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-4281.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds a Eucharist service at 10 a.m. Sundays in Chancellors' Hall for the summer while the cathedral's cooling tower is repaired. More information about midweek prayer services visit trinitylittlerock.org. (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, has reopened for indoor worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Fully vaccinated people do not have to socially distance or wear masks at the service. Those not fully vaccinated are required to socially distance and wear masks in the church. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds church services online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

