Rescuers in desperate search

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- With nearly 160 people unaccounted for and at least four dead after a seaside condominium tower collapsed into a smoldering heap of twisted metal and concrete, rescuers used both heavy equipment and their hands to scour the wreckage Friday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

As scores of firefighters in Surfside, just north of Miami, toiled to find and reach anyone still alive in the remains of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, hopes rested on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones could complete their grim, delicate task.

"Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area," Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. "It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=In697MamSKE]

Buffeted by gusty winds and pelted by intermittent rain showers, two heavy cranes began removing debris from the pile using large claws in the morning, creating a din of crashing glass and metal as they picked up material and dumped it to the side. A smoky haze rose from the site.

Once the machines paused, firefighters wearing protective masks and carrying red buckets climbed atop the pile to remove smaller pieces by hand in hope of finding spots where people might be trapped. In a parking garage, rescuers in knee-deep water used power tools to cut into the building from below.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said crews were doing everything possible to save as many people as they could.

"We do not have a resource problem, we have a luck problem," he said.

Officials said they still don't know how many residents or visitors were in the building when it fell, but they were trying to find 159 people who were considered unaccounted for and may have been there.

Flowers left in tribute decorated a fence near the tower, and people awaiting news watched from a distance, hands clasped and hugging. Congregants prayed at a nearby synagogue where some members were among the missing.

On the beach near the collapsed structure, visitor Faydah Bushnaq of Sterling, Va., knelt and scratched "Pray for their souls" in the sand.

"We were supposed to be on vacation, but I have no motivation to have fun," Bushnaq said. "It is the perfect time to say a prayer for them."

Three more bodies were removed overnight, and Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said authorities were working with the medical examiner's office to identify the victims. Eleven injuries were reported, with four people treated at hospitals.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said rescuers were at "extreme risk" going through the rubble.

"Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on-site to ensure that they will not be injured, but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day," she said.

With searchers using saws and jackhammers to look for pockets large enough to hold a person, Levine Cava said there was still reason to have hope.

Rachel Spiegel described her mother, 66-year-old Judy Spiegel, who was among the missing, as a loving grandmother known for chauffeuring her two granddaughters everywhere, advocating for Holocaust awareness and enjoying chocolate ice cream every night.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/626miami/]

"I'm just praying for a miracle," Spiegel said. "We're heartbroken that she was even in the building."

Teenager Jonah Handler was rescued from the rubble hours after the collapse, but his mother, Stacie Fang, died. Relatives issued a statement expressing thanks "for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received."

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," it said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tim Reynolds, Ian Mader, Freida Frisaro, Kelli Kennedy, Bobby Caina Calvan, Jay Reeves, R.J. Rico and Adrian Sainz of The Associated Press.

Rescue workers take stock of a section of the collapsed tower Friday in Surfside, Fla. “Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. (The New York Times/Saul Martinez)

Sean Wilt watches rescue efforts Friday with Ariana Hevia of New Orelans, whose mother, Cassandra Statton, lives in the building. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

A dog from a rescue team searches the collapsed tower for survivors Friday in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said rescuers were at “extreme risk” going through the rubble. (AP/Miami Herald/David Santiago)

Rescue workers look for survivors Friday in the rubble of a tower of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Four people are confirmed dead and nearly 160 people remain unaccounted for after the 12-story tower collapsed early Thursday. Scores of firefighters were using dogs and microphones in an increasingly desperate search. More photos at arkansasonline.com/626miami/. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

