Simmons, ex-CEO donates to K-9 fund

The Simmons First Foundation donated $2,500 on Thursday to the Jefferson County sheriff's office K-9 fundraiser.

Former Simmons CEO Tommy May heads up the foundation and guides it in its mission to build stronger and more vibrant communities for the future. The donation is also being matched personally by May, according to a news release.

"Recently the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a new K-9, named Ioni-May, who is aptly named after Mr. Tommy May," the release read.

The foundation was established in 2013 to help give back to the communities that have been vital to the continuing growth and success of the bank.

"The generosity of the Simmons Foundation, Mr. May and many others puts notable actions over words in expressing their care for our community," the release states. "These donations are used for purchasing K-9 training, equipment, and medical supplies [and] services that keep the sheriff's K-9 teams running at their best."

Because of generous donations, the sheriff's office is able to purchase essential items for the K-9 program that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.

Ioni-May is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and is assigned to work with K-9 handler Deputy Tommy Holcomb.

"Deputy Holcomb, an experienced handler, and K-9 Ioni-May have completed training and state certification, and are hitting the streets as an important addition to the day-to-day operation of the sheriff's office," according to the release.

K-9 teams are an important part of law enforcement, adding valuable tools to support the sheriff's office's mission to protect and serve. Their K-9s are trained and certified in multiple disciplines, such as narcotics detection, tracking, apprehension, and handler protection, according to the release.