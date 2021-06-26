S&P 500 index finishes with a weekly gain of 2.7%

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It's a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation.

The S&P 500 index closed up 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to 4,280.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, to 34,433.84, and the Nasdaq composite lost 9.32 points, or 0.06%, to 14,360.39. With Friday's gains, the S&P 500 index ended the week up 2.7%, its best week since February.

The Dow's gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike rose 15.5%.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists. The calming of investors' nerves has largely helped the market undo the damage from the previous week.

"Equities have rallied because the Fed is successfully walking the tightrope," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab. "That's a very tricky tightrope to walk -- watching and taking action enough to keep inflation under control, but at the same time not acting too aggressively or too quickly that you squash economic growth."

At least for now, there's a perception that officials won't rush to boost interest rates in the short term despite mounting inflation pressures.

Investors got another data point on inflation Friday. The Commerce Department said inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Fed increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.

"Today's inflation data should calm some nerves about runaway inflation. Remember, the PCE [personal consumption expenditures index] is the Fed's favorite measure of inflation, and it very well could be near a peak in inflation," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, wrote in an email to investors.

Investors are also embracing a bipartisan deal for infrastructure spending. President Joe Biden and a group of Democratic and Republican senators were able to reach a near $1 trillion deal to build out numerous parts of the country's infrastructure, including roads, rails and ports. The plan, costing $973 billion over five years, is the culmination of months of talks, and a larger spending plan from Biden is still possible later this year.

FedEx fell 3.6% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delivery delays across its network.

Virgin Galactic jumped 38.9% after the company got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to start its flights into space, the final approval for the company to begin commercial spaceflight.

Equities notched their best week since February, with financial and industrial shares beating the tech giants that powered the stay-at-home strategy.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index tumbled to pre-pandemic levels.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Rita Nazareth and Vildana Hajric of Bloomberg News (WPNS).