State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

Henderson, Lawson advance at Trials

Arkansas native Jeff Henderson, the 2016 Olympic gold medal champion in the long jump, and former University of Arkansas NCAA champion Jarrion Lawson on Friday night both advanced to the long jump final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Lawson had the top qualifying mark of 26 feet, 7 3/4 inches on his final attempt after fouling on his first two jumps.

Henderson, who grew up in McAlmont and attended Sylvan Hills High School in North Little Rock, was seventh among the 12 jumpers who advanced to Sunday night's final with a best mark of 26-3 3/4 on his second attempt. He went 25-3 1/4 on his first attempt and 25-0 3/4 on his third.

Will Williams, an assistant coach at Arkansas State University who won an NCAA long jump title at Texas A&M, finished 15th Friday night with a best mark of 25-5 1/2 on his third attempt.

All of the long jump marks were wind-aided.

Former Arkansas All-American Kemar Mowatt made Jamaica's Olympic team Friday night by taking third in the 400-meter hurdles in 49.61 seconds at the Jamaican Trials in Kingston. Earlier this year, Mowatt ran the Olympic qualifying standard of 48.90.

Arkansas sophomore Tre'Bien Gilbert advanced to tonight's semifinals of the 110 hurdles by running 13.62 to take the 16th and final qualifying spot. Razorbacks senior Carl Elliott ran 13.67 to finish 18th.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

UCA adds assistant coach

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball program announced the addition of assistant coach Jeff Price to Coach Anthony Boone's staff Friday morning.

Price joins the Bears from Sinclair Community College (Ohio), where he began a 20-year run leading the school's men's basketball program in 2000. He added the role of athletic director to his duties in 2013, and went on to earn Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year honors three times.

Before arriving at Sinclair, Price coached at Earlham College (Indiana) and Davis and Elkins College (West Virginia).

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

UCA's Runge to play in U.S. Senior Open

University of Central Arkansas men's golf Coach Steve Runge was among 156 golfers who qualified for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open, set for July 8-11 in Omaha, Neb.

Runge is the first golfer to represent UCA as either a coach or former player in the U.S. Senior Open. Stan Lee was the last golfer to represent UCA in a senior event when he won the 2007 USGA Senior Amateur Championships.

Four ATU golfers earn All-Region honors

Arkansas Tech University's Santiago De La Fuente, Henry Frizzell, Austin Gean and Andre Jacobs were among the selections for the Central Region as the Golf Coaches Association of America released its 2021 NCAA Division II PING All-Region teams on Friday.

The All-Region honor is the first for De La Fuente and Frizzell. Gean is a two-time honoree, with his first coming in 2018, and Jacobs is a three-time All-Region golfer, also being named to the team in 2019 and 2020.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services