Suspect free on bond sees $1M bail set in new case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man arrested Thursday in a June 13 shooting in a Dickson Street parking garage was free on $500,000 bond awaiting trial on a charge of attempted capital murder and other counts.

Travean Billups, 22, of Farmington was arrested Thursday on accusations of committing a terroristic act. He was being held Friday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Fayetteville police were sent to the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson St. on June 13 on a report of a shooting, according to a preliminary report. Officers found several spent shell casings and signs of bullet strikes on a wall inside the garage.

Video surveillance showed several vehicles and people had entered the garage and were involved in a fight. According to the report, two men entered the garage and ran to where the fight was occurring. One of the men was holding a black handgun.

Police said the people who had been fighting were trying to leave in their vehicles when the man with the handgun began shooting. Three shots hit one of the vehicles. The driver left the garage and later contacted police. The driver identified Billups as the man who had shot at her vehicle.

Billups had been arrested June 16, 2020, on charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court and with the Washington County jail. Police said at that time that Billups had been involved in a drug deal in which he had shot the buye.

Billups was released June 26, 2020, on $100,000 bond on charges in that case but failed to appear for a court date in July, records show. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested July 14 for failure to appear. Billups was released from jail on Nov. 30 on a $500,000 bond in the failure-to-appear case.