Tampa Bay returns to Cup finals

TAMPA, Fla. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gaurde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series on Friday night.

The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa.

Gourde beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov off a pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout -- fourth this postseason. It marked the first time in NHL history a Game 7 ended 1-0 with a short-handed goal.

Vasilevskiy also beat the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5, and shut out Florida and Carolina to clinch series wins over the Panthers and Hurricanes in the first two rounds.

The Lightning improved to 14-0 in games after a playoff loss since beginning last year's championship run. They also bounced back from losses to beat the Islanders in Games 2 and 5 and haven't suffered consecutive playoff losses since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save on a shot by the New York Islanders during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Barclay Goodrow (19) moves the puck past New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and right wing Cal Clutterbuck, front right, during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy for head coach Jon Cooper after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A dejected New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) skates off the ice after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)