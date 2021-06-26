Ten seniors bought in to Pittman's pitch

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems many collegiate new head football coaches inheriting losing teams can't wait for their predecessor's players to complete their eligibility.

Conversely, Sam Pittman re-recruited inherited Razorbacks become second time around seniors to play on.

Arkansas' offensive line coach from 2013-2015 under Bret Bielema, Pittman lobbied hard in December, 2019 to return to Arkansas as head coach.

He lobbied not only to win over the UA administration but the same Hogs who had consecutively wallowed 2-10, 2-10 overall and 0-8, 0-8 in the SEC under the immediately preceding Chad Morris regime.

"I told them they didn't choose me but I sure as hell chose them," Pittman told his introductory press conference after first meeting with his team.

He would choose 10 all over again.

Under the NCAA's special allowance for the 2020 covid affected season in all fall sports, Pittman chose to re-choose. With 2020 seniors granted 2021 eligibility if they wish, Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and staff sought 10 free to transfer or move on to other endeavors seniors like they were 5-star high school prospects.

All-American linebacker Grant Morgan, linebackers Hayden Henry and Deon Edwards, defensive end Dorian Gerald, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, offensive guard Ty Clary receivers De'Vion Warren and Tyson Morris, running back T.J. Hammonds and tight end Blake Kern return as bonus season seniors.

All helped Pittman's 2020 Razorbacks snap the SEC skid.

Pittman's Hogs went 3-7 in an all-SEC revamped by covid 2020 schedule that should have read 4-6.

Arkansas suffered a 30-28 loss at Auburn when an Arkansas recovered Auburn fumble was incorrectly restored to Auburn during Auburn's game-winning field goal drive.

All but Cunningham and Gerald, Chad Morris recruited junior college transfers, as Razorbacks began under Bielema.

"It was important getting those guys back because you've got older guys back in the program that want to be here," Odom said. "It's such a huge bonus to have that experience in that defensive room. I think that speaks volumes for what Coach Pittman has established. Guys want to be a part of his program."

Briles concurs.

"I think that says a lot about the culture in place here with our football team and our football staff," Briles said. "Those guys are excited with the way this Arkansas program is going."

The back again seniors bridge the bad old days to SEC success starting with last season's second game upsetting Mississippi State.

"At some point when you come into a new program you have to have some kind of validation that what you're preaching is the truth," Pittman said. "Winning the second game of the year validated to the kids, I hope, that if they trust the process that we can turn the program around together."

He kept the trust of 10 who could have moved on.

Resuming after the Razorbacks preseason football practices commence in August, this column goes on hiatus.

Wishing all a great summer.