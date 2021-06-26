Tools & Toys: STNKY Bag Pro and Tiki Tunes

STNKY Bag Pro

What's to love: Camping, traveling, work and sports all can produce dirty and stinky clothes. STNKY bags provide a way to get them home without smelling up or contaminating the rest of your gear.

What does it do: Insert the clothes in the top of the bag, which has a waterproof outer fabric that isolates the dirty clothes and locks in any moisture, germs or odors. There is also a mesh bag attached to the inside bottom of the bag. Unzip the bottom of the bag and the mesh bag extends out, allowing the user to throw the whole bag into the wash without ever having to touch the dirty clothes. The bags are available in two sizes — standard, which sells for $30 and XL which sells for $40. For more information visit stnky.us.

Tiki Tunes

What's to love: A portable Bluetooth speaker with a flickering ambient light, much like a tiki torch. The water-resistant speaker by Limitless Innovations is perfect for outdoors on the patio, on the porch or around the pool.

What does it do: The six-inch 5-watt speaker has a high-efficiency lithium battery and, after it's charged, can play up to six hours. The speaker has a 30-foot transmission distance. Connect two speakers and have stereo sound. A thread insert on the bottom of the speaker allows it to be attached to a pole (sold separately) or even a tripod or deck clamp. List price is $49.99. The adjustable pole with stake retails for $19.99. Visit limitlessinnovations.com for more information.