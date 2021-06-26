Truck crash kills Springdale man

A Springdale man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Arkansas 74 at Wesley in Madison County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Timothy Sloan, 60, was driving a 1999 International truck west on the highway when the truck ran off the road at 4:06 p.m., according to the report.

Sloan overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned coming to rest on its top in the roadway, the report said.

The weather was clear and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.