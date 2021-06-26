Tulsa Trip 2021

For the second week in a row, I am on a trip! What fun. Last week was Texas visiting family and gardens, and this week is a girls trip to Tulsa. We have visited gardens and museums, eaten great food, and today lucked into their monthly flea market. It was a great way to spend a rainy morning--and of course, we found some treasures.



The weather was hot on Thursday and Friday, but with low humidity and a brisk wind. Today we awoke to rain, but no wind! A rarity in Tulsa.



When we arrived on Thursday, we ate a great Mexican lunch, checked into our hotel, drove around, had a swim, and went to the art district for our first evening. We had a fabulous dinner at the new French Hen restaurant (new location since the last time we had eaten there).



On Friday, we hit the ground running with a great breakfast at the Neighborhood Jam, then on to the Tulsa Botanical GArden as it opened. The gardens looked great with plenty of color. They have added several new gardens, and still have plenty of land to cover. I will enjoy watching this garden develop. It got pretty hot as we finished up the walk around the lake, so we decided to do something indoors. We went to the Gilcrease Museum, a real treasure. We didn't know until afterwards, that the museum is shutting down July 5 for renovations for 3 years. We are so glad we got to visit before it shut down temporarily.