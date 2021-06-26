Two killed in accidents

Two Arkansans died in fatal accidents Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police fatal crash reports.

While driving north in a 2014 Ford Escape on U.S. 67 near Elnora Trail in Randolph County at 9:45 a.m., Tammie Lane, 37, of Pocahontas — while trying to merge into the outside lane — struck a Kubota Tractor carrying a steel pipe on a trailer, a report said.

The impact killed Lane who was taken to Hope Garden Funeral Home in Pocahontas, according to the report.

The report stated conditions were clear and dry.

Springdale man Timothy Sloan, 60, ran off the road while driving west on Arkansas 74 east of Arkansas 295S in Wesley at 4:06 p.m., according to a report.

Sloan overcorrected in his 1999 International truck and overturned the vehicle on the roadway, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.