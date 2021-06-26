UAPB alumni group plans virtual meeting

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom.

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter will host the event, according to a news release.

Highlights include: speakers and presenters, workshops, previews of the association's new and exciting endeavors, Why Alumni Support Matters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration.

On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees during the conference.

Regular registration is $30 per person through July 5. Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.