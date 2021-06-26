U.S. can't explain unidentified aerial phenomena

WASHINGTON -- The government still has no explanation for nearly all of the scores of unidentified aerial phenomena reported over almost two decades and investigated by a Pentagon task force, according to a report released Friday, a result that is likely to fuel theories of otherworldly visitations.

A total of 143 reports gathered since 2004 remain unexplained, says the document released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Of those, 21 reports of unknown phenomena, involving 18 episodes, possibly demonstrate technological capabilities that are unknown to the United States: objects moving without observable propulsion or with rapid acceleration that is believed to be beyond the capabilities of Russia, China or other terrestrial nations.

There is no evidence that any of the episodes involve secret U.S. weapons programs, unknown technology from Russia or China or extraterrestrial visitations. But the government report did not rule out those explanations.

Instead, government officials outlined a plan to develop a better program to observe and collect data on future unexplained phenomena.

The failure to reach a conclusion on the unexplained episodes raised questions about how seriously the government has taken them and whether it has assembled adequate scientific expertise to examine them.

Among the unexplained incidents are three high-profile videos of aerial phenomena taken by the U.S. Navy and witnessed by pilots in recent years.

The document released Friday is an interim report. The government intends to update Congress within 90 days on efforts to develop an improved collection strategy and what officials are calling a technical road map to develop technology to better observe the phenomena, senior government officials told reporters Friday. Officials said they would provide lawmakers with periodic updates beyond that.

The Pentagon and intelligence agencies have eschewed the term unidentified flying object and refer instead to unidentified aerial phenomena. It has been a bit of rebranding, both to cut down on public enthusiasm and remove the stigma that UFO can carry, in order to encourage pilots to report their observations and scientists to study them.

The new report laid out five categories of possible explanation for the phenomena:

• A secret technology developed by an adversarial power such as Russia or China.

• Classified cutting-edge U.S. technology.

• A naturally occurring phenomenon.

• Airborne clutter such as errant weather balloons.

• A catchall "other" category -- which could include extraterrestrial technology.

Officials do not have any indications that the unexplained incidents show objects that are part of a foreign intelligence collection program or a major technological advancement by a potential adversary, a senior government official said. They are also unable to confirm that any of the incidents are part of a U.S. government or defense industry program, a senior official said.

Nevertheless, the report does not completely rule out a Russian or Chinese aircraft or a U.S. classified program.

Of the incidents examined by the task force, there are "no clear indications that there is any nonterrestrial explanation" for them, said a senior official, adding that the government would "go wherever the data takes us" as the inquiry continued.

The report avoids any real discussion of the possibility the unexplained phenomena are extraterrestrial in nature. It was not the purpose of the government's task force to search for extraterrestrial life, a responsibility that falls to NASA, said a senior governmental official.

There are plausible, but dry, explanations for each of the Navy recordings that are more likely than some sort of extraordinary technology, said Mick West, a science writer who focuses on debunking conspiracy theories.

In one video, a sharp movement of the object could be attributable to a shift in the camera's movement. In another, an object that appears to be moving fast is shown to be actually moving much more slowly when a relevant trigonometric calculation is applied. An image of a rapidly spinning object skimming over the clouds is caused by infrared glare, West said.

"If you just say, 'Oh, it's aliens,' that's actually quite a simple explanation," West said. "The actual explanation is kind of complicated, which is why a lot of people miss it. But yet the mundane explanations exist for all of these videos."