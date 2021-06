SILOAM SPRINGS -- One person died and another was injured in a shooting late Friday in this Benton County city.

Siloam Springs police officers found the two injured people at 817 White Rock St. at 11:51 p.m., according to a Police Department news release.

Two suspects, a juvenile male and Karla Martinez, 18, were arrested, the release said.

The name of the person killed was not released Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, the news release said.