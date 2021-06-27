4 schools form truck driving academy

HOPE -- The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has partnered with three surrounding community colleges to create the Arkansas Trucking Academy Consortium.

It is the state's first and only public trucking academy.

The truck driving program, composed of UAHT, UA-Cossatot, UA-Rich Mountain and Arkansas State University-Three Rivers, received a $720,000 grant this spring to start operations and begin training students to obtain a commercial driving license. The memorandum of understanding will cover two years from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

UA-Cossatot is in De Queen, UA-Rich Mountain is in Mena, ASU-Three Rivers is in Malvern, and UAHT has campuses in Hope and Texarkana.

When the grant was handed out, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it was another pace-setting workforce solution that has grown out of conversations between leaders in industry and education.

UAHT interim Chancellor Laura Clark said this program was a result of collaboration between the four institutions.

"A conversation a few years ago happened between some of the colleges among this group about how we really needed a truck driving school," Clark said. "And of course, truck driving is expensive for students. And that's always been in the back of our heads.

"When the workforce grant came out through the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, we got together and said, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for all of us to put our money together and work out a way that we can all have truck driving at our institutions.'"

They agreed to provide two noncredit courses among the four schools that alternate every couple of months between two of the four schools at a time. The program cost is $1,300, and classes will begin in the fall 2021 semester.

"We know that truck driving is one of the top-needed positions that are to be filled in the United States," Clark said. "Everything moves by transit. Oftentimes we see shelves are empty or something is out of supply, and sometimes that is because we don't have drivers delivering what is needed to be delivered. So, it's huge."

Clark said the hope is that this program will put more certified truck drivers out in the workforce that help fill some of the current demand.

"If you look right now, the number of jobs out there is enormous," she said. "And the pay is really good right now. But if we don't start putting more truck drivers out there, you're just sending a truck driver from one company to another company. You're not fixing the problem by having high salaries. So, this is going to help alleviate some of the demand."