4-star defensive lineman Nico Davillier commits to Hogs

A few hours after wrapping up his official visit to Arkansas, defensive lineman Nico Davillier committed to the Hogs Sunday afternoon.

“I would have to say the coaches and then the recruits they are recruiting me and the players that are recruiting me,” said Davillier of why he picked Arkansas. “It’s just the whole vibe up here and I like it.”

Davillier, 6-5, 275 pounds, of Maumelle, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and other programs.

His teammate and Hog offensive tackle commitment Andrew Chamblee also visited Fayetteville.

“I had a great time helping to host all the recruits and players,” Davillier said of his Arkansas visit. “I had a good relationship with the coaches and it all went as planned.”

Davillier and defensive line coach coach Jermial Ashley developed a tight bond during the recruiting process.

“He is the same as he is over the phone,” said Davillier, who made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 9. “We just be laughing with each other about football, life after football and outside of football.”

ESPN rates Davillier a 3-star prospect, the No. 38 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas. He had 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 forced fumble as a junior.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network visited Maumelle to see Davillier and rated him a 4-star prospect.

"I really liked him a lot in person and on film very athletic long arms and a great first step," Lemming said. "He has super potential."

Davillier averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Hornets basketball team that made it to the Class 5A state title game.

He also officially visited Oklahoma and Nebraska.

“I took some notes from every college I went to," He said.

He’s the eighth in-state recruit to pledge to the Hogs.