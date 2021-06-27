$500,000 bail set for man in wife's death

TEXARKANA -- Bail for a Miller County man arrested on a first-degree murder charge has been set at $500,000, according to Miller County officials.

Curtis Carnley, 54, was located walking along a road in south Miller County on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Miller County jail.

His wife, Trisha Carnley, 44, was found dead Monday in her home on County Road 10 from a single gunshot wound, according to information from the Miller County sheriff's office.

Deputies were notified at 9 a.m. Monday that family members had not been able to reach Trisha Carnley. Deputies responded that afternoon, forced entry into the house and found her body. A search warrant was obtained and the house searched for evidence.

The victim's body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.