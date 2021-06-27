A view from the Canadian Rockies

A few years back Vertis and I went on a trip to the northern Canadian Rockies to take a break from the dog days of August. It was a cool, clear week of hiking through evergreen forests to lakes high among snow-covered peaks. Sometimes we were above the tree line.

An early flight from Little Rock connected us in Denver with nonstop service to Calgary, and our rented car put us in Banff National Park and Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise by 3 p.m. Amazing! I still can't believe you can go from the hills of Arkansas to the heart of the Canadian Rockies that quickly.

Our first absolutely unbelievable sight was looking across Lake Louise with a mountain glacier as a backdrop. That was one of the top natural views we have ever encountered.

A first impression of the Canadian Rockies is one of wildlife in abundance; ground squirrels run in and out of restaurants, and elk graze on lawns. The natural habitat looks promising with streams and small lakes formed by natural rock slides. However, everything is not as it seems.

A short visit with a local resident was informative. He pointed out that the mountains really never have summer, just a brief spring and then, by our Labor Day, fall rolls in, and suddenly it's winter again. In many of the high mountain areas, snow is on the ground nine months a year. In the winter squirrels, chipmunks, marmots, and bears hibernate, and most of the birds head south.

The streams freeze solid, as do most of the shallow lakes. He mentioned that many of these mountain areas have six straight weeks of below-zero weather.

Since it was late summer, hiking in the high country and driving in wilderness areas resulted in numerous wildlife sightings. Elk were on the road, in town, on the golf courses, and just about everywhere else. In fact, according to a Canadian wildlife biologist, there are too many elk in Banff and Jasper National Parks.

Elk love to browse on young aspen shoots, and with a small herd that is not a problem. But as a herd grows, the aspen become over-browsed and eventually die. Since this area is a national park, hunting is not allowed. Only predators can keep the elk in check, and the elk's natural enemies are wolf packs and grizzly bears.

The bears' diet is 80 percent vegetarian; so only the four or five wolf packs in the park hold down the elk population. A wolf pack kills an average of one elk every four days. This natural attrition puts the wolf kill well below the number needed to keep the herd in balance. In fact, the elk have figured out the best way to keep from being eaten by a wolf pack is to hang around golf courses or graze along the roads. The packs stay away from any contact with humans.

On our first hike in the area around Lake Louise we saw a black bear with cubs, mountain goats, and mountain sheep. The sheep were so tame that when we slowed down while driving back to the hotel, they stuck their heads in the open car window looking for food.

There were signs everywhere to not approach or feed the animals, but most of the tourists we observed ignored them. We stopped for a small herd of mountain goats on the highway begging for handouts. They had been fed by tourists so much that they stayed in the road until drivers stopped.

We didn't see any grizzlies on our hikes, possibly because Vertis wore a little bell on her shoe which announced our movements. According to the locals, you don't want to surprise a grizzly. The week we were there, a few miles west of us, two timber company employees came upon a large grizzly and her cub. One suffered a sweeping paw wound that literally scalped him. They barely survived.

I asked one of the workers in the hotel if bells on shoes helped, and he said park officials had found bells in bear droppings. I think he was kidding, but I'm not sure.

After a few days we moved three hours north to Jasper National Park, where we went on our longest hike. It started in a valley at the foot of Angel Glacier and went through thick evergreen forests up to high mountain meadows, then higher, crossing the tree line to a rocky ridge where we were pelted by an August snowfall. What a shock! We had been sweating in Arkansas' heat a week earlier, and now we were standing on a rocky ledge in a little snow flurry--grinning from ear to ear.

On this hike, wildlife sightings were sparse--mostly marmots, ground squirrels, and a few ravens. We did pass one area the bears had worked over looking for ground squirrels; dirt and large rocks were scattered everywhere

During this hike and on several other occasions, I checked the streams and small lakes for fish. The water is unbelievably clear. Much to my surprise, I never saw one fish or any other aquatic life. There are some great fishing lakes in the lower Canadian Rockies, but many of the streams and lakes in the high country are seasonal, with flowing water only during the warmest part of the year. Around Thanksgiving, they freeze solid and don't thaw until sometime after May 1.

The beauty was spectacular. The weather was crisp, almost like a late November day in the Ozarks. We sat by a fire one night and awoke to a heavy frost the next morning.

But I'll bet, acre for acre, Arkansas has 10 times the amount of wildlife you will find in the Canadian national parks. Our warm weather and ample rain produce an unbelievable variety of plants and animals. That vacation week gave us an appreciation of the Natural State and our abundant wildlife. And while we're at it, let's be sure we don't lose it.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.