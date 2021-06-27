Amazon's 'unregretted attrition' told

Amazon systematically attempts to channel 6% of its office employees out of the company each year, using processes embedded in proprietary software to help meet a target for turnover among low-ranked office workers, a metric Amazon calls "unregretted attrition," according to internal company documents seen by The Seattle Times.

The documents underscore the extent to which Amazon's processes closely resemble the controversial management practice of stack ranking -- in which employees are graded by comparison with one another rather than against a job description or performance goals -- despite Amazon's insistence that it does not engage in stack ranking. The documents also highlight how much of Amazon's human resources processes are reliant on apps and algorithms, even among the company's office workforce.

And they provide the most detailed picture yet of how Amazon uses performance improvement plans to funnel low-ranked employees out of the company. The company expects more than one-third of employees on performance improvement plans to fail, documents show. Amazon has previously said that its performance improvement plans aren't meant to punish employees.

The policies described in the documents reviewed by The Seattle Times apply to members of the company's office workforce, who comprise a minority of Amazon's roughly 950,000 U.S. employees. Amazon's warehouses replace workers much more frequently, The New York Times has reported: Before the pandemic, annual turnover rates at Amazon warehouses reached 150%.

Amazon said some of the documentation reviewed by The Seattle Times was not created by the company's central human resources team and contains outdated terminology. But it did not dispute that the documents describe Amazon's internal policies.

An Amazon spokesperson also said characterizing its performance management system as stack ranking is inaccurate.

"We do not, nor have we ever, stack ranked our employees. This is not a practice that Amazon uses," said spokesperson Jaci Anderson, in an email. She said the goal of the company's performance review process is to "give employees more information and insights to continue to grow in their careers at Amazon."

Experts familiar with Amazon's processes disagreed with the company's stance that it does not stack-rank employees. Previous reporting by Business Insider has also found that Amazon grades employees on a curve.

Amazon's performance-review system "forces [the company] to find the flaws in people as opposed to looking at their strengths," said longtime tech industry recruiter Chris Bloomquist, co-founder of Seattle's The Talent Mine. "If I have 10 brilliant people, but the least-brilliant person is fireable? That's stupid."

The company's insistence that it does not practice stack ranking is "a bold-faced lie," Bloomquist said.

Many companies have abandoned stack ranking in recent years after employee backlash. Critics of the system contend it contributes to pay and promotion discrimination, generates a toxic workplace culture and harms innovation. Microsoft ditched the practice in 2013. GE, whose former Chief Executive Officer Jack Welch is known as the originator of the stack ranking system, abandoned it in the early 2000s.

An Amazon Web Services director, who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the company resumed tracking how many low-ranked employees left the company in part to prompt managers to devote time to addressing underperformance issues among their subordinates.

Some experts say Amazon's personnel management tools are a throwback to outdated human resources philosophies.

"It's the old stack ranking with a new, automated twist to it," said Anna Tavis, a New York University professor of human capital management, responding to a description of the documents' contents. "They're automating the most important management function: employee development and coaching, helping people get better and perform."

Amazon recommends that managers of teams of more than 50 people distribute performance ratings on a curve, with 20% of employees rated "top tier," and the lowest-performing 5% rated "least effective," according to images of presentation slides for a training given to managers seen by The Seattle Times. The presentation is undated but appears to be from late 2020 or early this year, based on slides describing the 2021 performance review timeline.

Through the company's internal personnel dashboard, called Ivy, Amazon's human resources department requires managers to "initiate documented coaching" with low-ranked employees or else see the issue elevated to their boss, according to the presentation.

Ivy is "the single most-trafficked site" within the company, with 3 million hits daily, according to a recent Amazon job posting. Ivy launched roughly 18 months ago, according to Anderson, but its existence has not been previously reported.

The presentation cautions managers to "avoid unnatural acts that would undermine the fairness or credibility" of the performance review system, such as "adjusting performance or potential ratings to shift [a higher-ranked] employee to Least Effective just to meet a recommended distribution."

Manager also should "avoid comparisons to other employees (for example, 'stack ranking')," the presentation advises. Anderson also said the company's guidance is for managers to evaluate employees against the performance standard.