Anniversaries

Ella and Flave Peters of Little Rock will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their family. The couple were married July 1, 1951. She is the former Ella Ormond. He retired as the co-owner of Peters Family Living in Russellville. They are the parents of Martha Kooistra of Little Rock and Ormond Peters of Russellville. The couple have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rebecca and Bill May of Little Rock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 1, 1961. She is the former Rebecca Semasek and a retired registered nurse. He is a retired banker.