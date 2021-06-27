Arkansas Achievers

• Joel Little, a political science and legal studies major from Benton, has been named the recipient of the 2021-22 Stonewall Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Stonewall Scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates knowledge of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) history, an understanding of current events as they relate to the LGBT community and a commitment to advancing LGBT civil rights in the form of demonstrated substantial leadership.

• Several students from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Department of Chemistry have been honored by the Central Arkansas American Chemical Society. They are Anthony Aloi, Nabeel Alwan, Kajal Desai, Sadie Goss, Samantha Macchi, and Tripti Shukla. Additionally, Brian Walker, assistant professor of chemistry at UALR, was named the Central Arkansas Professor of the Year. Walker was nominated for the award by the American Chemical Society student chapter at UALR. Marian Douglas, a senior instructor emeritus for the Department of Chemistry, received the Volunteer Service Award for contributions and service to support the Central Arkansas American Chemical Society over the years.

• Seven University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students have received National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships. The highly competitive award, considered one of the nation's top academic honors, is given to students pursuing graduate studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields, and recognizes academic excellence and the potential that each student will have in their fields and to society at large. They are: Elizabeth Bullard, biomedical engineering, Colleyville, Texas; Erin Farmer, economics, math and physics, Fayetteville; William Kirkpatrick, ecophysiology and avian reproductive behavior, Tellico Plains, Tenn.; Kathleen McClanahan, biology and chemistry, Maumelle; Meagan Olsen, chemical engineering, Fayetteville; Joshua Porter, biological anthropology, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Amanda Walls, biomedical engineering, Bloomington, Ind. Three more UA students or alumni received honorable mentions: Kathryn Judy, a graduate student at UA; Daniel Stahle, now a graduate student at Montana State University; and Carson Molder, an undergraduate at UA.

• Madison "Madi" Hewitt, a senior from Rosie, has been selected as the first recipient of a scholarship honoring the late Chloe Vaught of Morrilton, a former All-America softball player and Honors College student at Arkansas State University who died Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 24. The Chloe Elizabeth Vaught Memorial Scholarship was donated by her family.

• Jeremy Horpedahl, associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas College of Business and a scholar with the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics, has been recognized for his work to provide accurate coronavirus information and dispel misinformation during the covid-19 pandemic. The award comes from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which announced 10 winners across North America. Horpedahl won the prize for his policy and data analysis on pandemic-related economic topics such as coronavirus precautions; tolls and trends; vaccination development and distribution; unemployment; as well as local, national, and worldwide financial impacts. Horpedahl was also a co-recipient of another award from the Mercatus Center for the blog EconomistWritingEveryDay.com, where he is a weekly contributor.

• "Library Journal" named Amber Gregory, manager of E-Rate services at the Arkansas State Library, to its list of Movers & Shakers. The 2021 list spotlights 46 people who a panel of judges considers to be moving the library field forward as a profession. The federal E-Rate program provides discounts that make it possible for public libraries and schools to afford broadband services and equipment.

• Kelly Damphousse, chancellor of Arkansas State University, was unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the Sun Belt Conference at the league's annual meeting in New Orleans. Effective July 1, his duties as Sun Belt Conference president also include chairing the conference's Executive Committee. The Sun Belt Conference also selected Damphousse as its representative on the NCAA's board of directors, starting Sept. 1. Board membership is a four-year appointment.

