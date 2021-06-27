Balloon hits power lines, kills 5 flyers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Five people died after a hot-air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city and the gondola crashed to the ground, police said Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Albuquerque's west side, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. No identities were released but fire officials said three men, including the pilot, and two females died.

Four of them were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fifth person died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gallegos said.

The multicolored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes, Gallegos said.

The gondola fell about 100 feet and crashed in the median of a busy street, catching on fire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imbmPwPAg3M]

The envelope of the balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop, Gallegos said. The FAA did not immediately have registration details for the balloon but identified it as a Cameron 0-120.

Authorities haven't determined what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board sent two investigators to the scene Saturday who will look into the pilot, the balloon itself and the operating environment, said spokesman Peter Knudson.

Airline self-defense training to resume

WASHINGTON -- As reports of disruptive passengers soar, federal officials say they will resume offering self-defense training to airline flight attendants and pilots.

The Transportation Security Administration said the classes, which were halted because of covid-19, will resume in early July.

The official currently running the TSA, Darby LaJoye, said the four-hour training course uses federal air marshals who "impart their specialized expertise in defending against and deescalating an attack while in an aircraft environment."

LaJoye said the TSA hopes airline crews never have to use the training, but it is critical that they be prepared for any situations that might arise.

Airline employees are not required to take the training, but it is open and free to all active flight-crew members at U.S. airlines, TSA said.

Since announcing a "zero-tolerance policy" against unruly passengers in January, the FAA has publicized potential fines -- some topping $30,000 -- against dozens of passengers and has investigated more than 400 cases. That is about three times the full-year average number of cases over the past decade, according to FAA figures.

Missouri Medicaid tax bill advances

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators passed a bill to renew a key tax for Medicaid funding early Saturday after hours of debate over coverage of family planning services.

The GOP-led Senate voted 28-5 to send the bill to the House.

Senators were able to advance the bill after some Republicans joined with Democrats to vote down a proposal that sought to cut off any government money for Planned Parenthood.

Missouri already bans any Medicaid funding from being used to pay for abortions. But the Missouri Supreme Court last year overturned another provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don't provide abortions.

Several Republicans raised concerns that blocking all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, without first getting a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could violate federal rules and put billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding at risk.

The latest version of the bill also includes a ban on Medicaid spending on any medications or devices "used for the purpose of inducing an abortion."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has threatened to cut $722 million from the state budget Thursday if lawmakers don't renew the tax on hospitals and other medical providers by then.

Agricultural pilot dies in copter crash

ALPINE, Ala. -- An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga, authorities said.

Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, La., was spraying pesticides in the town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A he was flying crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

Pourciau, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., Murphy said, according to Al.com.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene they found the helicopter next to the road. There was no fire, but a small amount of fuel spilled, investigators told WIAT-TV.

"Unfortunately, this is the business that we're in and these are the things we have to deal with. It's never a good day when we have to deal with somebody that's lost their life," Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

