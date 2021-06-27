Best-sellers

Fiction

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. But over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

TOM CLANCY: TARGET ACQUIRED by Don Bentley. A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

LEGACY by Nora Roberts. Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as the daughter of a successful fitness celebrity's own yoga business grows.