Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

June 16

Kara Selby and Patrick Sandmann, North Little Rock, son.

June 17

Samantha Williams and Charles Grivotet, Maumelle, daughter.

Martila Brooks and Markevus Taggart, Little Rock, son.

Elizabeth Meachurs and Chris Beard, Conway, son.

June 18

John and Jamie Bizzell, Little Rock, son.

David and Allison Higgins, Little Rock, daughter.

June 19

Da'Briel Sanders and Kevin Arnold, Little Rock, son.

June 20

Malia Cooley and Demonte Blackmon, Little Rock, daughter.

Joseph and Haley Brooks, Cabot, daughter.

June 21

Brad and Alyssa Staton, Little Rock, daughter.

June 22

Orlandos and Cammisha Embry, Little Rock, son.

Mark and Katie Lienhart, Little Rock, son.