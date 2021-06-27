Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

East Harding Construction, Inc., 111 Center St. U-2200, Little Rock, $1,700,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, 21 Corporate Hill Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

S. Williams & Associates Residential Construction, 1424 Main St., Little Rock, $150,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Cox Construction Group, LLC, 117 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $500,000.

Howard Development Group, 15 Benham Lane, Little Rock, $365,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 727 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $260,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 206, 208 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $257,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 218 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $255,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 210 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $232,000.

Phillips Property of Little Rock, LLC, 3618, 3620 Zion St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 38 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $164,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 59 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $160,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 1 River Valley Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

River City Contractors of Arkansas, LLC, 7203 Cloverdale Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.

Ash Renovations, 11401 Mesa Drive B-A, U-A303, U-A304, Little Rock, $77,000.