In the movies they call it "bullet time."

That's when, just as the throwing stars zing and roundhouse kicks whip 'round heads, time slows down for you, the hero of your story.

In this frozen moment you achieve a kind of clarity. You can plot your next movement, sidestep to let the defensive end's momentum carry him harmlessly by you. You can pick up the seams on the oncoming curve ball. You can hang in the air with the basketball balanced on the tip of the middle finger of your shooting hand. The future seems a long way away.

In the Tang Dynasty-era short story "The Governor of Nanke" by Li Gongzuo, a humiliated Chinese military officer falls asleep and lives a generation in The Great Kingdom of Ashendon, where he marries the king's daughter, fights wars and is reunited with his long-lost father. All during the course of his nap.

And Ambrose Bierce had the entire third act of his masterful story "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" take place in the millisecond between a man falling from a bridge and a noose snapping his neck.

Bullet time feels real; when I think about what happened I see it first in full speed, a point-of-view shot of me whipping eastward down Riverfront Drive.

I came to cycling late, only a few years ago, and have very little vanity about my abilities. I don't wear the jerseys or the shorts, but I do have on my helmet. And I am going as fast as I ever go, a tick or two over 25 miles per hour. It feels good; this is my third ride since I slipped on the ice and mucked up my arm in February. I still get little twinges when I move it in certain ways, but I can steer and brake.

I mean this to be a quick ride; I've got work to do. Since the pandemic descended we're been mindful of taking breaks. Sometimes when I'm working on something Karen will remind me I need to get out; I get to a stopping point and go.

I'm especially happy this afternoon; we've got plans this evening, a casual supper after Karen's book club. I'm thinking about that as I near the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Arkansas River and will deliver me to the sculpture garden and maybe up Broadway and through the Quapaw district. It's almost 12:30 p.m., and I want to be back by 1 p.m. to shoot my weekly OnFilm video, so circling the airport is out.

I lean to my right, intending to leave the road via a cut in the curb to get to the sidewalk that leads to the pedestrian bridge. I've done this 100 times before.

Maybe not at this speed. Not at this precise angle either.

The lip is less than an inch high. The bike tire is canted, so the surface area touching the road is minimal. Tolerances are tight.

Who is to say what happened? The tire slips and catches and spins around backward, its forward momentum arrested. The bike dives right as its back end continues forward. I'm pitching over the handlebars, in bullet time, thinking about my transgressions.

You could, you know, die, I think to myself.

Nope, people crash their bikes all the time, I confidently retort.

Well, you probably won't die, but this is going to hurt.

Worst than that, it's going to be really embarrassing.

At least you're wearing your helmet.

I really hope I don't re-injure my right arm. For a month there it was really painful to type.

Then the physics snap back into place. I hear the crunch as I hit the sidewalk with my face. I hear my (expensive) sunglasses scrape the concrete. I taste copper in my mouth and feel my right brow open up and start to mudslide down my face.

I roll over and immediately pop up with a tackled tailback's false bravado.

I put my hand in my mouth to check my teeth. They're all there. The blood is alarming. I can't see for it. I know I'm not concussed--I didn't black out or have that rung-bell feeling--and the adrenaline is holding off any pain. I take off my helmet. Thanks for nothing; I should have opted for a face shield.

I take off my T-shirt and wrap it around my head, compressing it against my right eye. I think about using my phone to take a look at myself and decide against it. I pick up my bike and note that, aside from the handlebars having been knocked askew, it's fine; it can be ridden.

So I'm back on it, heading home, less than two miles. Horror in the eyes of pedestrians I pass. A left-turning truck begins to pull out into my lane, but notices me at the last second and slams on his brakes. As I wobble around him he holds up his hands in a gesture that could be read as apology or exasperation. I nod absolution at him.

Thankfully I have a garage door remote, so I'm inside before Karen sees me. I grab a rag and compress my Chuck "Bayonne Bleeder" Wepner head wound. It's no big deal, I've decided, though it might need stitches; I've seen guys bleed like crazy from elbows thrown in basketball games. I inadvertently opened up a friend's head that way 25 years ago. Karma is slow but certain, somebody told me once.

She hears the garage door open. Luckily, she 's the most capable and competent person I know.

She's got me in the laundry room now, cleaning the wound with anti-bacterial wash. I'm suddenly kitten-weak and sweating profusely, crashing from the adrenal high. She's on the phone to our primary care doc, who tells us to go to the emergency room. I'm thinking maybe I can just bandage it up; I don't want to go to the emergency room. Maybe one of those doc-in-the-box urgent care places?

Sure, in and out in an hour, it promises. We can still have our evening. But docs-in-the-box aren't allowed to stitch up faces, they tell us, because "it's too lucrative." The hospitals want that trade. We should have listened to our doc.

So on down the road. We get out of the ER a little after 7 p.m. My watch stopped at the time of the crash: 12:27 p.m. They took really good care of me but, pro tip, if you have to go to the ER for treatment of a cut or fracture, be aware they are considered low-priority emergencies. It is not in your interest to minimize the pain you're experiencing. When they ask how bad it is on a scale of 1 to 10, do not say "two or three." I might have cost myself an extra hour or two wait time.

I haven't seen the bill yet. (Soon it will be "bite the bullet time.")They put me in a neck brace for 10 minutes; I got a CT scan, a nice set of stainless steel surgical instruments -- forceps, scissors and a really fine pair of tweezers, five stitches and a cervical sprain.

You got this column, because I'm not in a position to waste seven hours and get nothing out of it.

Besides, I could have died. I was in bullet time.

