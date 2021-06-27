The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1515 S. Rock St., residential, Jessie Hughes, 1:04 p.m. June 13, property valued at $60.

72204

• 4501 W. 22nd, residential, Caroline Simpson, 12:14 a.m. June 19, property valued at $160.

72206

• Four Moss Point, residential, LaTonya Miller, 5:38 p.m. June 18, property valued at $13,548.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Aviance Hampton, 4 a.m. June 18, property value unknown.

72212

• 10705 N. Rodney Parham, commercial, Exxon, 1:27 a.m. June 18, property value unknown.

72223

• Five Stonebridge Circle, residential, Kendall Coleman, 7:30 p.m. June 17, property valued at $6,652.

72227

• 8124 Cantrell Road, commercial, Jim Bain, 1:45 a.m. June 19, property valued at $2,236.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2600 John Ashley, BEA101, John Vernon, 9:30 p.m. June 18, property valued at $300.

• 1603 W. Long 17th St., AA, residential, Jordan Brooks, 6:21 p.m. June 22, property valued at $950.

• 2704 MacArthur, commercial, Chicken King, 12:55 a.m. June 23, property valued at $200.

72116

• 4714 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, JFK Cellphone Inc., 6 p.m. June 22, property valued at $21,650.

72117

• 4614 E. Broadway, commercial, Alon, 2:20 a.m. June 19, property value unknown.

72118

• 1720 Arrowhead, AC, residential, Billy Fletcher, 6 a.m. June 18, property valued at $1,250.

• 3929 McCain Blvd., residential, Jordan Payne, 11:57 p.m. June 20, property valued at $2,050.