Business People

BANKING

Tom Fritsche has joined Arvest Bank as a commercial loan manager.

Stone Bank has named Kyle Cowles, CPA, Vice President and Controller.

BUSINESS

Jude Kearney has been elected Chair of the Winrock International Board of Directors.

Arkansas Children's Hospital has welcomed Jamie Wiggins to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Nabholz Construction Services recently announced Regional President Jake Nabholz will step into the role of chief executive officer; Brad Hegeman has been elected vice chairman and named chief strategy officer; Executive Vice President Andrew Adlong will be the regional president of the company's construction operations in central and northeast Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and Executive Vice President Michael Feamster will be the regional president of Nabholz' construction operations in Oklahoma.

GOVERNMENT

Pine Bluff native Kanika J. (Calvin) Davis was recently selected as one of the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency National Outreach Specialists.

Arkansas Farm Bureau's Organization and Member Programs Department has hired Jeremy Miller of Huntsville as district director for the Northwest District and Tanner Riggin of Beebe as district director for the Northeast District.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Arkansas State University System has announced three personnel changes in the Office of General Counsel. Elaine Kneebone, will be senior associate general counsel for the ASU System; Mark Ohrenberger, has been promoted to senior associate general counsel; and David Withrow joins the system as associate general counsel.

LEGAL

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC has announced that Joseph R. Falasco has been elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

MEDICINE

CHI St. Vincent's Megan Roberts has been named one of Catholic Health Association's Tomorrow's Leaders.

NONPROFIT

Bob Tarren has been named the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art's new chief marketing officer.

Paige Jernigan has joined Heartland Forward as director of development.

