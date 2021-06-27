Buzzfeed plans to go public with merger

BuzzFeed, the digital publisher known for viral content, plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, signaling a shift in the business strategy of the once high-flying media startup.

BuzzFeed said Thursday that it planned to merge with a publicly listed shell company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, in what is known as a SPAC deal. It will be valued at $1.5 billion, a decline from its 2016 valuation of $1.7 billion. As part of the proposed transaction, BuzzFeed will raise $438 million, with $150 million of that coming as debt financing.

BuzzFeed also announced that it would acquire Complex Networks in the deal for a total of $300 million, with $200 million in cash and the rest in stock. Known primarily for its pop culture coverage, Complex also hosts events on food, sports and sneaker collecting.

Jonah Peretti, founder and chief executive officer of BuzzFeed, announced the merger at a news conference at the company's Manhattan headquarters. "This is a very exciting day for BuzzFeed and a great day for our employees and our partners," he said.

Once seen as the future of the media, BuzzFeed has become something of an outlier in an industry that has lately rewarded subscription-driven publications and newsletter platforms. If the investors in 890 Fifth Avenue vote in favor of the transaction, BuzzFeed expects to close the deal by the end of the year and the shares will trade under ticker symbol BZFD.

Adam Rothstein, executive chairman of 890 Fifth Avenue Partners and a venture investor known for investments in Israeli tech startups, will join BuzzFeed's board. Made up of veterans from the worlds of finance and media, the company's board members include current and former executives at ESPN, NBC, Playboy, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Subversive Capital and the A&E cable network.

It is unclear if BuzzFeed's shareholders, which include media giants like NBCUniversal, venture capitalists and a raft of current and former BuzzFeed employees, will be able to cash out as soon as the company goes public. It is not unusual for shareholders to have to wait in what is known as a lockup period.

Peretti's growth strategy appears to hinge on acquiring companies -- in part to gain leverage over major distributors like Google and Facebook, but also because BuzzFeed has yet to achieve the kind of needed scale on its own.

In 2018, he sought possible mergers with competitors such as Vice Media, Group Nine and Vox Media. In November, Peretti orchestrated BuzzFeed's acquisition of HuffPost, the site he helped found in 2005 with Arianna Huffington and investor Kenneth Lerer.

With the addition of Complex, BuzzFeed expects revenue to grow 24% to $521 million this year with pretax profit of about $57 million. Next year, it estimates revenue will hit $654 million and pretax profit of $117 million.

Still, that may not be enough.

"We'll have opportunities to pursue more acquisitions, and there are more exciting companies out there that we want to pursue," Peretti said during the news conference Thursday.

When asked which companies he might look to acquire, he responded, "I don't know, you have any ideas?"