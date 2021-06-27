Car dealership venue for hunger relief event

A VIP reception for sponsors of STILL Serving Up Solutions and members of the Arkansas Legislative Hunger Caucus was held June 10 at an unusual location -- McLarty Automotive Group in west Little Rock.

Vehicles were removed from the showroom's floor to make way for a buffet, tall bistro tables and a bar. McLarty Automotive was one of the event's sponsors. The reception was held a week before a one-hour virtual party. The events raised money for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/627vip/]

Kathy Webb, executive director of the organization as well as a Little Rock City Board member, welcomed guests to the event. Husband and wife duo Greg Hale and Mica Strother were the co-chairmen.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal