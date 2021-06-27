Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
DINNER IS SERVED

Car dealership venue for hunger relief event

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Rep. Les Warren of Hot Springs with John and Renee Bethel

A VIP reception for sponsors of STILL Serving Up Solutions and members of the Arkansas Legislative Hunger Caucus was held June 10 at an unusual location -- McLarty Automotive Group in west Little Rock.

Vehicles were removed from the showroom's floor to make way for a buffet, tall bistro tables and a bar. McLarty Automotive was one of the event's sponsors. The reception was held a week before a one-hour virtual party. The events raised money for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

Gallery: STILL Serving Up Solutions

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/627vip/]

Kathy Webb, executive director of the organization as well as a Little Rock City Board member, welcomed guests to the event. Husband and wife duo Greg Hale and Mica Strother were the co-chairmen.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Print Headline: Car dealership venue for hunger relief event

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT