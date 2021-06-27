Club news: Singers welcome

Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. July 1 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland.

The program will be presented by Matt McCoy, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. He will be speaking about Kansas troops in the Arkansas, Missouri and the Indian Territory during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. July 14, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Elaine Vatalaro. The title of her presentation is "His Indescribable Gift: You did not choose me but I chose you." The feature will be Beth Tracy & Friends, a musical ensemble.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations are required. Please wear a mask.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Archeologists

The Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. July 14 via Zoom. The speaker will be Duncan McKinnon, associate professor at the University of Central Arkansas. His talk will be on "The Use of Historical Images to Evaluate Archeological Landscapes."

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Andante

The Andante Music Club of Bella Vista convened its last meeting and concert of the fiscal year on June 8 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel.

The concert featured classical pianist Garth Smith with special guest violinist Camille Austin.

Andante will resume meetings and concerts in September.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email piercebl834@att.net.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required, just a love for singing.

The chorus performs three concerts and a few sing-outs per year including many musical styles and genres -- and members have a wonderful time doing it. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday evening. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the 1920s through the '70s and songs from a few Broadway musicals.

Information: Call John Matthews at (479) 268-5391.