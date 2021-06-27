Collapse's toll climbs by 1; sounds from rubble go silent

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The death toll from the building collapse near Miami has risen to five, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday. Working throughout the day, rescue crews found another body in the rubble, but also other human remains, she said.

The discovery still left 156 people unaccounted for, Cava said. Search-and-rescue teams have not heard any recent sound from the wreckage, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that engineers who evaluated the condo building warned in a 2018 report of a "major error" in the construction's original development. The report -- released late Friday by Surfside city officials -- notes that the building's reinforced concrete slab is not sloped to drain.

Engineer Frank Morabito told building managers of "major structural damage" to the concrete of Champlain Towers South. "Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion," Morabito wrote.

On Saturday, rescue workers continued to go over the mountain of debris with rescue dogs and sonar searching for any survivors, Cava said.

"Our top priority continues to be search-and-rescue and saving any lives that we can," the mayor said.

Fire and smoke rising from deep inside the concrete and metal remains of the 12-story condominium tower hampered rescue efforts as emergency workers raced to recover any survivors.

Rescuers used infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze, whose source was unclear, and Cava said the smoke has been the biggest challenge. At a news conference, she described the blaze as "very deep" and said rescuers faced "incredible difficulties" because of the flames.

A fire hose blasted one of the lower floors on the north side of the tower as white smoke or steam streamed out, and a bitter, sulfur-like smell hung in the air.

"The stench is very thick," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"We have the capacity to do more if needed, but at this juncture it's dealing with those fires," said DeSantis, describing a "really challenging circumstance."

He said news of no more survivors found in the wreckage more than 48 hours after the collapse was disheartening.

"The news just hasn't been what we had hoped," the governor said.

A crane removed pieces of debris from the more than 30-foot pile, and scores of rescuers used big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their hands to search the rubble.

Among those anxiously awaiting word of missing loved ones was Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, 66-year-old Judy Spiegel, lived on the sixth floor.

Speaking alongside her siblings, she said Saturday that "we're trying to hold it together."

"I know my mom is a fighter. I know she loves us. I know she doesn't want to give up. So, you know, it's day three, so it's hard," Spiegel said.

President Joe Biden said on Twitter that he had spoken with DeSantis on Friday to offer assistance as needed.

"My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search-and-rescue efforts continue," Biden tweeted.

'INEXPLICABLE REASON'

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials have joined local and state authorities at the site, DeSantis said. He added that a nearby "sister building" of the collapsed tower also is being looked at because it was built at the same time and had the same designer.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he was working on a plan to temporarily move residents of the Champlain Towers North, which sits about 100 yards from the collapsed building, and that FEMA has agreed to pay for lodging.

Burkett added that he was also trying to arrange an emergency inspection, and until that happens he can't tell residents whether they're safe in their homes.

"I know that the identical building collapsed for an inexplicable reason," Burkett said. "Buildings in the United States do not just fall down. ... Something very, very wrong was going on at that building, and we need to find out."

The mayor said he didn't plan to order residents to evacuate, but if he lived there, "I'd be gone."

City staff members also were gathering details about a third building, Champlain Towers East, which was built in a different style and appears to have been constructed at a different time.

The news arived after word of the 2018 engineering report that showed the building had "major structural damage" to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs, part of a series of documents released by the city.

While officials said no cause for the collapse early Thursday has been determined, DeSantis said a "definitive answer" was needed in a timely manner. Video showed the center of the building appearing to tumble down first, followed by a section nearer the beach.

The 2018 report was part of preliminary work by the engineering company conducting the required inspection for a recertification due this year of the building's structural integrity at 40 years. The condominium tower was built in 1981.

A federal agency specializing in disaster losses and structure failures is dispatching a half-dozen scientists and engineers to collect information on the collapse for use in determining whether to pursue a more thorough study.

The first team members arrived Friday, said Jason Averill, an official at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The Miami-Dade County search-and-rescue team is considered one of the best in the world and has responded to disasters in far-flung locales including Turkey, Mexico and El Salvador. Now, crews from other countries are returning the favor.

Israel said that it was sending a team of engineering and rescue specialists to assist. Israeli media outlets have reported that some 20 citizens of that country were believed to be among the missing.

Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky told the Times of Israel that roughly 35 of the people who remain unaccounted for are Jewish, and many have ties to the country.

"Everyone came together bringing food, blankets and equipment," Elbaz-Starinsky said, describing the swift response from the community. "They even built a kosher kitchen."

A task force from Mexico also was assisting with the search, as the tragedy that struck at the heart of a diverse, multicultural community continues to reverberate worldwide.

Another 22 people unaccounted for were from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay, including relatives of Paraguayan first lady Silvana de Abdo Benitez.

'AGGRESSIVE REVIEW'

John Pistorino, a veteran engineer who helped write the Miami-Dade County code that requires buildings to be inspected and recertified at 40 years old, said he has been hired to look into the collapse.

The recertification process evaluates structural load-bearing elements and electrical systems.

As a young engineer, Pistorino discovered that the area's salty and humid climate had contributed to the erosion of a building that collapsed in downtown Miami in 1974, killing seven people.

Investigators will study whether salt, humidity and other environmental conditions could have weakened the structure, or if other problems such as a sinkhole-like collapse in the ground underneath the building led to the disaster.

"We got to get to the bottom of this. This is such an unusual and mystifying type of collapse," Pistorino said. "Something very unique has happened here."

Miami-Dade County immediately will audit all buildings 40 years and older in an effort to ensure the safety of other structures.

"We want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification process, and we want to move swiftly to remediate any issues that may have been identified in that process," Cava announced Saturday. The audit will be conducted within the next 30 days, the mayor said.

Cava called on cities with buildings beyond county lines to join Miami-Dade in its "aggressive review" of building safety. She said the county will provide technical assistance to cities.

At an emergency town commission meeting Friday, Surfside officials called for the recertification to be conducted more frequently and include a geotechnical profile of the state of the land the building rests on.

A building official predicted the condo collapse will dramatically change building codes just like past disasters such as Hurricane Andrew.

MEMORIAL GROWS

As rescue efforts continued, a memorial to the dead and missing appeared nearby.

The night after Leo Soto learned his high school friend Nicky Langesfeld was among those missing, he couldn't sleep. At 4 a.m., he had an idea: His community needed a space to memorialize the victims.

By morning, he had called every florist in his Midtown neighborhood, buying bouquets and collecting donated flowers. He printed photos he could find on Twitter and one of Langesfeld with her fiance, Luis Sadovnic, both of whom had been on the eighth floor.

"They were just getting ready to start their lives and begin a family, live life and grow old, and it looks like they may not have that opportunity," he said, holding back tears.

At nearby tennis courts on Collins Avenue that became a staging site for FEMA, Soto and other volunteers hung the pictures, lit candles and propped flowers against a chain-link fence -- creating an impromptu memorial yards from the rescue effort.

As the day wore on, onlookers stopped to read the names. One woman copied each name down to add to her prayers, she said.

"That was the purpose of this," Soto said. "You never know when that one little prayer can be the one that makes the miracle."

Information for this article was contributed by Russ Bynum and Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press; and by Timothy Bella, Caroline Anders, Antonia Noori Farzan, Kim Bellware, Meryl Kornfield, Brittany Shammas, Laura Reiley, Antonio Olivo, Hannah Knowles and Derek Hawkins of The Washington Post.

A crane works at the site of the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue workers search in the rubble for survivors at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A couple, who asked not to be identified, stand on the beach near the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rachel Spiegel, right, is hugged by the Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett, left, as she asks for information about the 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Spiegel's mother Judy lives in the building and is missing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A jet ski rides by as rescue workers search in the rubble for survivors at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A statue sits on the beach with candles and flower petals near the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)