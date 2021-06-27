College bound

For the second year, the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 held off from hosting what, pre-covid, had been a gustatory delight to which to look forward every June: Cooking for College, which involves various local cooks serving up samples of their dishes.

But the class still did what it does with the proceeds for that event. It awarded scholarships.

Local high school graduates Sylvia Umerah, Yasmin Honorable and Kendal Peyton (all Little Rock Central) and Dasjah Daniels (Little Rock Parkview) were the recipients of the 2021 round of scholarships, presented during a short June 13 ceremony at Horace Mann Arts and Science Magnet Middle School in Little Rock. The young women all aspire to careers in health care.

Carolyn Brooks, vice president of the transitional class, made opening remarks. Bruce Brown gave a short history lesson about the class, whose members would have graduated in 1972 from what was once Horace Mann High School but were then separated and sent to other schools due to Little Rock School District desegregation efforts. Earnest Tate, scholarship committee chairman, gave remarks about the awards and read bits from each recipient's submitted 200-word essay during her presentation.

The women, whose colleges of choice are the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Dillard University in New Orleans, the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- each made short acceptance speeches before posing for photos, holding a giant mock check, with transitional class members and family.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams