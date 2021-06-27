Conway notebook

Airport T-hangar contract awarded

The contract for construction of T-hangars at the Conway Municipal Airport was awarded to Frank A. Rogers Co., airport director Jack Bell announced at the regular Conway Airport Advisory Committee meeting Thursday.

The amount of the contract was reduced by $25,000 to $968,194 by removing the cost of fiber-optic installation, he said.

The T-hangar buildings have been ordered and will arrive in early fall. The dirt work and slab installation will be completed before the buildings are delivered.

T-hangars are in the shape of the letter T to accommodate the shape of a plane. The hangar is narrower where the tail section of the plane is stored.

The current hangar space is at capacity, with a waiting list of 49 aircraft owners wanting parking spaces at the airport.

Freedom Fest set for ’21 comeback

After a year hiatus because of the covid-19 pandemic, Freedom Fest Conway is back.

The Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau event will be held at Beaverfork Lake Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Admission is free. The event will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks.

Freedom Fest is dog-friendly, but dogs must be on leashes. Tobacco products, vaping and alcohol are prohibited.

Attendees are encouraged to provide their own blankets or lawn chairs and to carpool because parking near the area is limited.

Business-bowling event seeks teams

The Conway Chamber of Commerce is now registering teams for its Bowling for Business team-building event.

The event will be begin at 10 a.m. on July 23 at Conway Family Bowl.

Five-person teams can sign up for either a morning or an afternoon flight at conwaychamber.org/bowling-for-business.

Bowling for Business encourages interaction among employees in a fun and laid-back environment, and promotes friendly competition among participating businesses.

The morning flight is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the afternoon flight is from noon to 3 p.m.

Lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m., giving more than 200 professionals the chance to network while enjoying traditional bowling alley fare.

Voegele appointed to national panel

Trevor Voegele, a water systems engineer with Conway Corp., was recently appointed to the American Water Works Association’s Aesthetic Quality and Perceptions committee.

The committee focuses on improving the ability to understand and solve problems related to water aesthetic by those who work in the water industry.

Voegele has been with Conway Corp since 2018.

Williamson UCA’s student affairs VP

Robin Williamson was selected recently as the new vice president for student affairs at the University of Central Arkansas.

“Dr. Williamson has been a leader in the area of student affairs for many years. She not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to UCA, but she also espouses our student-first approach to everything we do,” UCA President Houston Davis, said in a news release. “We look forward to the continued momentum Dr. Williamson brings to the division.” Williamson arrives at UCA from the Fairleigh Dickinson University, Florham, N.J., campus, where she was the dean of students. She has worked in student affairs for 25 years at public and private education institutions in Alaska, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

“I strive to create or enhance environments that promote community development in addition to individual exploration and evolution. I emphasize care, community and connection to ensure that students have many avenues to achieve success and receive support that will help them become contributing, compassionate citizens in local, national and global communities,” Williamson said. “UCA’s focus on retention, engagement and overall student growth mirrors my own vision.”

Leadercast class registration opens

The Conway Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for the Leadercast 2021 class that will be held on Aug. 11.

Early registration — at www.conwaychamber.org/leadercast.html — is encouraged because only a limited number of tickets are available.

The program, sponsored by Pediatrics Plus-Arkansas, is offered virtually this year. Speakers who have navigated personal and professional shifts will provide practical insights to participants.

The event will end with a Zoom discussion, facilitated by Conductor, to network with fellow attendees and share ideas about applying lessons learned during the program.

Workshop focus on taxes, finances

The Conductor and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop for small-business owners to answer questions about finances and taxes.

Randy Milligan, a certified public accountant with Landmark CPAs, will be conducting the workshop, which will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Conductor in Conway on Oak Street.

Attendees can find more information and register at arconductor.org.