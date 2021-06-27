Crawley brothers share rodeo love

SPRINGDALE -- Sterling Crawley is like a lot of professional rodeo cowboys, learning at a young age that the lifestyle of a cowboy was something he wanted to experience.

The Texas native who just turned 30 a few weeks ago, also gets a chance to share his passion with older brother Jacob, and the Crawley brothers are more than just casual competitors ... they are champions at their craft.

"We grew up rodeoing," Sterling said after hurriedly woofing down a sandwich before Saturday night's final performance of the Rodeo of the Ozarks. "My first memories were on horseback. I grew up barrel racing, pole bending, calf roping, team roping, bull riding. We did it all. We did bareback horses. We really loved the rodeo lifestyle. When we got old enough we wanted to try our hand at it and found out we could get by doing it, found out we could make a living doing it."

Crawley joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2010 and over the course of his 11-year career, he's earned more than $1 million. He has qualified for the Super Bowl of pro rodeo, the National Finals Rodeo, seven times. His older brother Jacob has qualified 10 straight years and won the world saddle bronc championship in 2015.

Having an older brother has been beneficial for Sterling Crawley. Saddle bronc riding is a little different from the other rough-stock events, but it was that uniqueness that attracted first Jacob, then little brother Sterling to the event.

"We were drawn to it because it was a different event and my older brother started doing it," he said. "He was 15 when he went to a school and got started. I was too young, but he started having success at it, and being brothers, I wanted to give it a shot.

"Him being older he had already gone through the trials and errors and it was much easier for him to help me with the shortcuts so that I didn't have to beat my head against the wall making the same mistakes."

The brothers have not made many mistakes, consistently finishing in the upper tier of saddle bronc contestants every year for more than a decade.

Sterling said having a brother competing in the same event has been an advantage and a big reason for his success.

"Since before we can remember we've been rodeoing together," he said. "It's awesome. Having that person there who is always someone to keep you grounded. Somebody there to cares about you winning as much as you do. There's nobody on earth who knows better how you ride, your strengths and weakness and the things that you need to be aware of."

Although 2020 was a challenge with many rodeos shutting down including the Rodeo of the Ozarks, it was both a trying and memorable season for Crawley.

Last August he suffered a gruesome leg injury in Montana when his boot caught in a slat in the chute gate and he broke his tibia, fibula and ankle.

"I didn't realize it when it happened," he said. "The adrenaline was going and I didn't know it was broken until I looked down and my leg was just flopping around."

Although he had already earned enough to qualify for the NFR, his injury at first looked like it might keep Crawley from competing in the rodeo, which was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas because of covid protocols.

Like a lot of PRCA cowboys, Crawley took a financial hit in 2020 because of fewer rodeos.

"It was hard. It's the first time I've ever been laid off from a job," he said. "But I stayed busy. I got engaged and married. I worked on my place and we got to every rodeo we could."

But Crawley was determined to ride in front of his many Texas friends and family members.

"I really did not want to miss the one NFR in my home state," he said. "I had family that had never been to an NFR that got to come."

On Saturday night, Crawley scored an 82 and finished out of the top tier of riders.

The final event of the night drew the largest cheers from the full stadium as seven bull riders climbed into the chutes.

Jack Gilmore, a 19-year-old cowboy from Ironton, Mo., made the full eight-second ride on a spinning bull that earned him his first PRCA win with a 90.5 and a $4,294.30 payout. Gilmore bounced off his bull and flung his straw hat into the arena as the crowd rose to its feet.

"This is unreal," said Gilmore. "I don't think it's sunk in yet. I couldn't spit right now if you wanted me to."