Defending champions stand in Canadiens' way

MONTREAL -- Artturi Lehkonen is keeping his composure after becoming part of the Montreal Canadiens' illustrious history by scoring the franchise's most important goal in nearly three decades.

If the upstart Canadiens' remarkable playoff run has been fueled, in part, by a desire to earn respect, then their journey is not yet complete. The team with the worst record of the NHL's 16 playoff qualifiers now has the daunting task of facing the defending champion Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, which opens at Tampa Bay on Monday.

"We've got a lot of confidence," Lehkonen said Saturday, two days after his goal at 1:39 of overtime sealed a 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 6 of the semifinals and vaulted Montreal to its first Cup Final appearance since winning its 24th title in 1993.

"I've received a lot of messages after that, but can't get too hyped up about it yet," the 25-year-old checking line forward added. "If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best."

The Lightning are as good as they come in advancing to the championship round for the third time since 2015, and following a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 13-0 when coming off a playoff loss in winning seven consecutive series, and became the fourth team in the NHL's salary-cap era to repeat as a finalist. The Lightning feature a playoff-experienced lineup that includes goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has posted shutouts in four consecutive series-clinching wins. The run dates to Tampa Bay's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6 of last year's Final.

Montreal forward Corey Perry wasn't interested in revisiting what happened last year during his one season with Dallas.

And yet, he's more familiar than any of his teammates when it comes to assessing the Lightning, considering the NHL was limited to interdivision play only this year.

"You look up and down their lineup ... you can talk about them all day long," Perry said. "They added grit at the deadline last year, and kind of taken off. We're excited for this opportunity. We're here for a reason. They're here for a reason."

The teams haven't met since the Lightning completed a four-game season-series sweep of Montreal with a 4-0 win at Tampa Bay on March 5, 2020. Montreal is 2-8-2 in its past 12 meetings and 0-5-1 at Tampa Bay since a 2-1 overtime win on April 1, 2017.

The Lightning have a 2-1 playoff series edge over Montreal, including a six-game second-round win in their previous meeting in 2015.

Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) gets a hug from general manager Marc Bergevin after scoring the winning goal to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights following overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) leaps onto teammates as they mob teammate Artturi Lehkonen, obscured, to celebrate his game-winning goal during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)