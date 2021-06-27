Driver arrested, motorcyclist hospitalized in Fort Smith hit-and-run

FORT SMITH -- A driver was arrested and a motorcyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident, police said.

A vehicle traveling west hit a motorcycle when moving from the outside to the inside lane at 1820 Phoenix Ave., according to a Saturday news release from the Police Department.

Erik Berrios, the driver of the vehicle, left the scene of the collision and returned a short time later, the release states.

Berrios said he and his passengers were driving to Jerry Neel's Bar-B-Q until they changed their minds and attempted a lane change to go to Hardee's.

"Berrios was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury," according to the release.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet during the incident, was taken to a local hospital with head injuries and was in serious condition, the release said.

The name of the motorcyclist had not been released by Saturday afternoon.