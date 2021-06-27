EDITORIAL: Language, please

The story goes that President Truman was showing the White House grounds to a group of VIPs. He was outside, pointing to the lawn, impressing his guests, with his wife and daughter along for the tour.

He said he would put some cow manure over there. And the chicken manure over there. And, perhaps, maybe some horse manure which would work well over there.

Every time he used the word "manure," his daughter Margaret would flinch. That language, in front of all these important people, no less! After one more "manure" drop, she tugged at her mother's elbow. Couldn't the first lady whisper to the president, and maybe say something about his language at this particular moment in time? That is, tell Dad to quit using the word "manure."

The first lady laughed: "Honey, do you know how long it took me to get him to say 'manure'?"

Words are like guns. They have their uses. Some should be taken out of the gun safe only rarely. And on the occasion when they must be used, perspective and audience is everything. Like most manners, this should be taught from a young age. Unfortunately, not everybody gets such instruction. Just look at your Facebook feed.

Speaking of social media, the Supreme Court of the United States got in the mix between a school and a young lady this past week. Several years back, this young lady didn't make a particular cheerleader squad so, while off campus, posted something on social media using one particular four-letter word that should rarely be used outside a Quentin Tarantino movie. (Our question to the young lady: Now that you've used up all the big curses, what are you going to say when you hit your thumb with a hammer?)

The school suspended her from cheer. And this being the United States of America, she and her parents sued. In a ruling last week, the nation's top court said the online rant is protected speech under the First Amendment. The vote was 8-to-1.

Supreme Court justices say the darnedest things.

We're not so sure a conservative editorial column should disagree with our betters on the Supreme Court, especially after an 8-to-1 decision. But we take note that Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone holdout. And consider that a mitigating circumstance, as the lawyers say.

There are some legal landmines in this ruling that might need negotiating later. This from NPR, which, you'll note, is not Fox News: "Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen Breyer said that while 'public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus student speech,' the justifications offered for punishing [the 14-year-old cheerleader's] speech were simply insufficient. 'To the contrary,' said Breyer, the speech that [she] uttered 'is the kind of pure speech to which, were she an adult, the First Amendment would provide strong protection."

NB: Were she an adult. Which she wasn't. And schools have a kind of authority called in loco parentis (acting as parents) when it comes to school matters. "Were she an adult" shouldn't be an argument until she's actually an adult and out of school.

Worse, and more tangling, is the United States Supreme Court going to get involved in all student/school speech fights from here on out, and determine what is sufficient cause to stifle a good cussing? After all, Justice Breyer notes that public schools may have special interests in regulating some off-campus speech. We imagine the court doesn't want to be the speech police for hundreds of thousands of students. But such a vague ruling may lead in that direction.

So punishing a cheerleader in this way is insufficient justification. What about a football player who curses his coach, perhaps at an away game? What about a student who tears into a teacher at a science fair in the state capitol? What about a teacher who curses right back? The Supreme Court may have made itself the arbiter of a lot of teen fits. As a governor from Arkansas once noted, this could open a whole box of Pandoras.

We pause now to offer guest commentary from one of the court members mentioned earlier, Mr. Justice Thomas. In his dissent, he says, in part:

"Using broad brushstrokes, the majority outlines the scope of school authority. When students are on campus, the majority says, schools have authority in loco parentis--that is, as substitutes of parents--to discipline speech and conduct. Off campus, the authority of schools is somewhat less. At that level of generality, I agree.

"But the majority omits important detail. What authority does a school have when it operates in loco parentis? How much less authority do schools have over off-campus speech and conduct? And how does a court decide if speech is on or off campus? Disregarding these important issues, the majority simply posits three vague considerations and reaches an outcome."

Normally, those who consider themselves friends of the First Amendment (and we do) would be in favor of more speech, not less. But the young lady's speech wasn't smothered. This particular screenshot is now famous.

Speech has consequences. Or should. It always has in the past. Especially for students who tell off their school administrations.

But what now?

That's a question nobody can answer, because this ruling is so scattershot. Again, Mr. Justice Thomas:

"The Court transparently takes a common-law approach to today's decision. In effect, it states just one rule: Schools can regulate speech less often when that speech occurs off campus. It then identifies this case as an 'example' and 'leav[es] for future cases' the job of developing this new common-law doctrine. But the Court's foundation is untethered from anything stable, and courts (and schools) will almost certainly be at a loss as to what exactly the Court's opinion today means.

"Perhaps there are good constitutional reasons to depart from the historical rule, and perhaps this Court and lower courts will identify and explain these reasons in the future. But because the Court does not do so today, and because it reaches the wrong result under the appropriate historical test, I respectfully dissent."

So do a lot of us.