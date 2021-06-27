Flight show off shooting skill set

The under-17 Arkansas Hawks came into bracket play of Real Deal in the Rock on Saturday afternoon as top contenders to win the tournament.

Coached by University of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson and featuring his son, Creed, and Razorbacks commitment Joseph Pinion, the Hawks stood out.

None of that mattered to Arkansas Athletes Outreach Flight, which bounced the Hawks from the event with a 61-52 victory at Hall High School.

"We know those guys and we know we're the underdogs," said Josh Stewart of Siloam Springs, who scored 14 points in the victory. "We're all shooters and it showed today. This is what we're built for."

AAO Flight knocked down nine three-pointers to advance one round further in the tournament that continued into Saturday night. They hit seven threes in the first half alone to race to a 31-27 halftime lead.

A pair of three-pointers each from Stewart and teammate Riley Marshall led AAO Flight, and the team from Northwest Arkansas held off a late push from the Hawks.

"We knew coming into the game that they could shoot really well," Williamson, the Hawks coach, said. "That was one of the concerns I had. They just put on a heck of a performance. Even when we tried to pressure them, they found ways to make shots."

AAO Flight has developed a club of 41 basketball teams largely predicated on molding shooters for the next level. Victories fueled by three-point shooting, such as the toppling of the Hawks, are the desired result.

"That's what we have up there -- we've got long shooters," AAO Flight Coach Kyle Unruh said. "We've built our entire club on shooting. The coaches that know us know that's what you get if you go get a Flight player. They're going to be long and they can shoot the ball, and those things still matter."

A new Creed

Creed Williamson's efforts were not enough to lift his team past AAO Flight on Saturday, but the Little Rock Christian forward rebounded from a shaky opening-night performance.

Williamson mustered only three points Friday night as the Hawks fell 73-59 to Team Thad, dropping their showcase game at Southwest High School. He returned to the same floor 14 hours later and regained his form against G.Y.M. Hoopz (Conway), compiling 12 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a block before spending most of the second half on the bench in his team's 82-37 win.

Williamson scored 8 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists against AAO Flight.

"[Friday] night, I didn't play to the best of my ability," Williamson, who has received recent interest from Kansas, said. "I was better all around -- offensively, defensively, on the boards. [Friday], I just wasn't focused."

Pinion, the Morrilton forward who committed to Arkansas on Oct. 20, scored 9 points in the opening game, then recorded 10 points and 5 assists in the afternoon loss.

Ford stands out

Derrian Ford followed Friday's 22-point performance with 23 points in 17-under Next Page Force's pool play win over King's Elite (Jonesboro).

The Magnolia guard delivered his best showing yet with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in his team's 84-53 win against Team Swish to open bracket play Saturday.

Colby Garland, also of Magnolia, scored 17 points for under-17 Old School Wings in the morning and was backed up by teammate Carl Daughtery Jr. (Maumelle), who also had 17 points, to down WBS Elite (Kansas).

For the Hawks' 15-under team, Little Rock Central shooting guard Annor Boateng followed a 20-point performance Friday with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in a 58-50 win against Woodz Elite.

Joe in attendance

Sitting in the stands above the court at Little Rock Southwest High School during the Hawks' opening game was Isaiah Joe, who was there to watch his younger brother Jacoby compete for the Hawks.

A former Hawk himself before his time with the Razorbacks, Joe returned home to Fort Smith last week after his rookie season ended when the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joe made 41 appearances and averaged 9.3 minutes per game in his debut season. He said he became acclimated to the rigors of life in the NBA, where the focus is centered on basketball and nothing else. He also adjusted to life as a role player, far removed from the status he enjoyed at Fort Smith Northside and UA.

"I learned to fill the role in the best way I could," Joe said. "That was my main focus. I've always been the man on all the teams I played for before the NBA. Now you have to be able to play in the system. You have to be able to fit your role."

Joe plans to work out out at home during the summer before reporting back to the 76ers in late July. His focus this offseason is on improving his shooting and adding weight to his frame.

"I want to look the part," he said. "I need to put on some weight and some muscle. Believe it or not, I am wiry strong, but I don't look the part yet."

Playing up

Hawks under-15 guard Kellen Robinson posted 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists against Woodz Elite, looking nothing like a 14-year-old playing an age class up.

Robinson won't enter high school at Episcopal Collegiate until the fall, but he's spending his summer honing his game against high school talent.

The brother of Razorbacks sophomore Khalen Robinson, Kellen hopes the time spent playing against older competition will sharpen his skills ahead of his first season with the Wildcats.

"I'm getting better each and every game," Robinson said. "I'm playing against people that are older than me. I know I'm getting better. I have to play up to the competition. I can't play like I'm my age."