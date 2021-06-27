'Folklore' worthy

It was late on a fall afternoon and Austin Ledbetter should've been home.

Bryant's football practice was finished and the two-time reigning state Class 7A champion Hornets would be playing in a few days. The Hornets' quarterback needed to rest up and perhaps get some homework done.

As linebackers coach Travis Queck headed to do laundry, he heard the ping of a metal bat coming from the cage. Queck, who is also Bryant's baseball coach, didn't need to look to see who was in there.

Although Queck doesn't ask his football-playing baseball players to join the team until December, he wasn't going to send Ledbetter home, either.

"I wanted to invest myself in both sports," Ledbetter said. "[But sometimes] it was frustrating to try to do both because I felt like I couldn't be at my best."

Ledbetter rarely showed the difficulties of being a two-sport star, leading his Hornets to a pair of football state championships as well as three trips to the baseball state playoffs, culminating in a semifinal appearance this spring.

For his accomplishments, Ledbetter earned the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year award.

He quickly established himself as a top-shelf athlete by earning an offer from the Razorbacks within the first months of his freshman baseball season.

That was well before most were aware of Ledbetter's football talent. Bryant football Coach Buck James wasn't most.

"His ninth-grade year, it was pitch and catch," James recalled. "Their team won every game easily, and I knew between the end of his eighth-grade and the start of his ninth-grade year that he was special and had a chance to really take us to another level."

Ledbetter wasn't the starter in 2018 when the Hornets won their first state championship. Yet as a sophomore, he'd often make it onto the field some time in the second or third quarter -- six of Bryant's 11 wins that season came by two or more touchdowns.

Headed into his junior year, Ledbetter was drawing interest from SEC football programs Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky and Mississippi State, plus Arkansas State and Memphis.

He never had considered football as a path when he accepted his offer from Coach Dave Van Horn a little more than a year prior.

Ledbetter grew up loving baseball and spent many weekends making the trip up to Fayetteville to watch cousins D.J. and Blake Baxendale at Baum-Walker Stadium. When the Hogs called, Ledbetter rang back later that day. He was going to be a Razorback.

Coaches knew that, too. Football interest never turned into offers, and though Ledbetter held out hope until this spring that Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman might give him the chance to continue as a two-sport athlete, last December's state title game was likely the final time he will put on a helmet and pads.

"It's unfair to the kid," James said. "What is a kid supposed to do when in ninth grade he gets offered a scholarship by his home-state team? What's he supposed to say, 'No, I don't want that?' "

It was the earliest Queck can ever recall one of his players getting a college offer, but it didn't alter Ledbetter's upward trajectory in either sport.

After igniting the Hornets' run to a second consecutive championship as a junior, Ledbetter threw for 41 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards as a senior, completed better than 64% of his passes, won a third title with an unbeaten 13-0 mark and earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the process.

While being a quarterback often meant putting baseball on the back burner when it wasn't spring, Ledbetter's extra work enabled progression on the diamond as well. Over his final two seasons -- Bryant didn't play baseball in 2020 due to covid-19 -- Ledbetter had a 1.01 ERA and hit .319 with 40 RBI in 176 at-bats.

Although Ledbetter pitched just nine innings this spring, he developed his repertoire on the hill over his Bryant career. Ledbetter added velocity to a fastball that was already 84-86 mph when he was a freshman and established a three-pitch mix featuring a changeup and a mid-70s slider.

That Queck had to hold Ledbetter back from being Bryant's No. 1 starter as a freshman shows where he was three years ago. And given the time Ledbetter put into football since, it's easy to see why he still has plenty of room to grow.

When Ledbetter arrives in Fayetteville this week, he'll likely remain a two-way player. But if there ever comes a point at which Ledbetter has to choose, he'll follow cousin D.J.'s path and remain a hurler.

Either way, Ledbetter is excited to finally be able to call himself a Hog.

"The atmosphere at Baum is unreal," he said. "It's unlike any other stadium in college baseball. The fans love the players, they'd do anything for them, and it just feels like home."

But he won't forget about Bryant. And neither will the community that shaped him.

"He's going to be in folklore at Bryant forever," Queck said. "These 5-, 6-year-olds that went to Bryant Hornet football games, they think they just saw Peyton Manning.

"Austin's going to be a phenomenal, successful adult -- whether baseball, football, anything pans out -- because he cares."