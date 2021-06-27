Fundraising is underway for park to honor veterans

SPRINGDALE -- Fundraising for a $5.8 million park to honor veterans has begun, the nonprofit Springdale Veterans Organization informed the Springdale City Council on Tuesday.

The project would convert 5 acres at the east end of J.B. Hunt Park into a landscaped area with a variety of trees, trails, flags of the service branches and memorials designed to inspire and encourage visitors to stay and make return visits rather than present only a static tribute. The group plans to raise the amount privately, including donations of labor and material, the council was told.

Judges in the competition for designs credited creator Conor O'Shea of Hinterlands Urbanism and Landscape of Chicago for creating a tasteful, dignified plan, and yet realistic to finance and maintain, group spokesman and treasurer Jeffery Vinger told the council.

He also thanked contributors, including the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, which constructed a model of the project shown to the council and assisted the group throughout the project.

The plans including concept images of the project are available at the group's website at: svmo72762.org.