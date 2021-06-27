North Little Rock notebook

Funds for windows on council agenda

The North Little Rock City Council will vote Monday on a resolution to accept a $30,030 grant to buy custom window replacements for the Park Hill Fire Station.

The grant is from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

The North Little Rock Fire Department needs to purchase 14 replacement windows for the fire station at 3417 Magnolia St., which must be custom-made because of the building's age and its historical designation, according to the resolution.

The city must provide matching funds of $15,015 for a total amount of $45,045.

The resolution states that it's in the city's best interest to maintain and protect the historical fire station and to proceed with the project.

Library adding incentives to read

The William F. Laman Public Library System is adding incentives to its summer reading program.

The Laman Library's Main Branch announced this week that the Our Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program will have extra treasures and prizes for participants.

To participate, readers will need to complete a series of activities that include going on a color walk, counting, talking about animals and more. Parents and kids who complete 20 of the 25 activities are then invited to pick something from the library's treasure box, which includes author-signed books, hats, crafts and several other options.

A Treasure Box Activity sheets can be picked up at either library branch. More information is available on the library's social media pages or at lamanlibrary.readsquared.com.

Basketball players receive their rings

The Charging Wildcats Varsity Basketball Team members received their rings last week for their 6A State Championship.

The North Little Rock High School basketball team and their families celebrated the season with a ceremony. The team finished the season with 21 wins and two losses.