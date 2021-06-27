Gentry's Freedom Fest to be held Saturday

GENTRY -- Gentry has been celebrating Independence Day for more than 100 years -- this year formally marks the 107th city celebration (last year's celebration was canceled due to covid-19) -- though records indicate celebrations going back to 1896 and possibly earlier.

Early celebrations were downtown on Main Street. More recent celebrations have been in the city park and include activities, entertainment and fireworks displays.

This year's Freedom Festival will be held Saturday with a car show beginning around 9 a.m. and other events running from noon until the fireworks display at dusk. Pageants -- five or six of them -- will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Swade Diablos, Creek Rock and Big Smith. The fireworks display will be huge this year due to a large donation from McKee Foods Corp.

The Gentry July 4th celebration was officially sanctioned as a Gentry celebration by a city ordinance in 1913, but the celebration really goes back to the city's very beginnings.

The day was celebrated in Gentry from the earliest records. For example, the June 26, 1886, issue of the Gentry Journal included this notice: "A celebration at Gentry, Benton County, Ark., under the auspices of the Populist Party. The committee in charge invites each and every one, irrespective of party, to be present and enjoy the day with them. Come with your baskets well filled. There will be good speakers and good music, both vocal and instrumental. Plenty of amusement for all. Don't fail to attend this celebration. ..."

The June 22, 1900, issue of the Gentry Journal-Advance included this notice: "Grand Celebration at Gentry July 4! -- The biggest celebration in the history of the city will occur on the above date. Better speakers, more attractions and the Fireworks display in the evening will be grand and spectacular and will be worth coming 50 miles to witness. Come and enjoy life for (the) day."

Another turn of the century Journal-Advance issue included the following agenda for the July 4 celebration: 9 a.m. -- March to grove, headed by the Gentry Band; Song by choir; Prayer by Rev. G.A. Deitrich; Address of welcome by R.J. Maxson; Music by band; Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Miss Ellie Perkins; Song by choir; Address by Hon. P. A. Rogers (name is unclear); Music by band; Dinner; 1:30 p.m. -- Band music; Address by Prof. Plank (first initials unclear but possibly M.N.); Song by choir; Address by Dr. Henry Harwell; Music by band. The notice continued to say: "There will be many amusement features and attractions, the most important, perhaps, will be the tight rope walking feats by the celebrated Prof. Harris (last name unclear) which will take place at 4 p.m.; and the grand, magnificent and dazzling pyrotechnical display at night. Come early and avoid the rush." Another ad in the same issue said 10,000 people were expected and at least half of Benton County would be in Gentry for the July 4 celebration.

Perhaps the biggest differences between the early celebrations and those of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce-sponsored festivities of today are a lack of local bands and choirs performing patriotic music, the absence of political speeches and the omission of a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

So, again this year, the city continues its celebration of Independence Day in grand fashion, with fun and entertainment for all. Each year builds on the year before in an attempt to make the celebration bigger and better than ever.