Giving back: Local charities benefit from gifts

Taco Bell

Fort Smith Children's Shelter received a $11,440 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth ages 10-21 in the Sebastian County community. The funds will go toward the Get Real 24 program assisting teenagers who have aged out of the foster care system.

Fort Smith Children's Shelter is one of more than 400 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $10 million in grants being presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation's mission to fuel young people's boldest educational ambitions.

Information: tacobellfoundation.org.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is providing almost $625,000 in grants to support hunger relief in Arkansas, the company announced. Grants were awarded to Arkansas Foodbank, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network, Samaritan Community Center, Harvest Texarkana and River Valley Food 4 Kids. The grants are helping to fund food distribution events for the community, as well as backpack programs for students.

These grants are part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.

The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.

Information: tysonfoods.com.

Bank of America

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank a $25,000 grant to support the Food Bank's School Pantry Program.

These school pantries allow the families of the respective schools to pick up the food they need each month while picking up their children at school, making it an easy way to get the food they need without creating another trip to a pantry.

Information: nwafoodbank.org.

Whataburger

Whataburger will make a $5,100 donation to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success initiative, which will help to support the Food Bank's Summer School Pantry Program throughout the year and provide children with the nutrition they need to be healthy and successful.

Information: whataburger.com or nwafoodbank.org.

Sturgis Trust

The Roy & Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust, established in 1981 to support and promote quality educational, cultural, human services and health care programming for all people, which is administered by the Bank of America, recently granted $10,000 to WelcomeHealth, Northwest Arkansas' Free Health Center.

WelcomeHealth asked for support of its program to restore, maintain and improve the health of underserved families in Northwest Arkansas. Clinic Executive Director, Monika Fischer-Massie had the following to say about the one-year grant, "We are very grateful for the support of the Roy & Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust that will help us continue our program to serve a fraction of the 54,000 Washington and Benton County residents who are uninsured."

Funds received from this grant will help cover the cost of 270 free medical and dental services for 42 low-income individuals who qualify for WelcomeHealth services.

Information: (479) 444-6033 or welcomehealthnwa.org.

Send information about gifts to your charitable organization to bmartin@nwadg.com.